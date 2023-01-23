This year, the team of former Special Forces soldiers will be taking 20 civilians into the Vietnamese jungle, where they'll be put to the ultimate physical and mental tests.

One of the toughest reality shows on television – SAS: Who Dares Wins – returns on Monday with new recruits, a new location and a new member of the Directing Staff.

However, fans of the show will notice that Rudy Reyes, the Navy SEAL who became the show's Chief Instructor last year, is no longer in the top role, with Mark 'Billy' Billingham stepping up to take his place.

If you're wondering why there's been a personnel shake-up on the Channel 4 show, here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 season.

Why has Rudy Reyes stepped down as Chief Instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

While Rudy Reyes replaced Ant Middleton on SAS: Who Dares Wins as the new Chief Instructor last year, he will be stepping down from the role for the upcoming season, becoming a regular member of the Directing Staff.

Channel 4 has explained that Mark 'Billy' Billingham is taking over as the Chief Instructor for SAS 2023 due to the season's new location: the Vietnamese jungle.

As Billy spent half of his military career serving in the jungle, the show decided that he would be best to lead the upcoming challenge, while Vietnam was a new terrain for Rudy.

"Going to Vietnam for the first time, to film SAS: Who Dares Wins, was an emotional homecoming for me," Rudy said. "My father was a US Marine who did multiple tours of duty in the Vietnam War, and because of those scars inside and out, I never knew him while he was alive.

"But I was born with his passion and energy to be a warrior and to go to the edge to find out if I have what it takes. It was an honour to work with the gracious Vietnamese people to bring the best SAS: Who Dares Wins series yet.

"And a humble honour to tread the harsh but beautiful jungles and rivers that my father, did, and in a sense meeting him in a warrior way, spiritually."

He added that "B Squadron Bad Ass" Bill is leading the team, saying: "My man has the skills, wisdom and knowledge of jungle survival like no operator I have ever known."

Who is the new Chief Instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins?

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2023 line-up. Channel 4

Billy Billingham has been a member of the Directing Staff on SAS: Who Dares Wins since 2016, but season 8 will mark his first time in the Chief Instructor role.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Billy said: "Having been a DS on actual military SAS selection and Chief Instructor at the British Army Jungle Warfare Training School in Brunei, there is nobody better placed than myself to lead the recruits through this treacherous environment.

"I’m looking forward to challenging and encouraging the new recruits. However, I will not be accepting any excuses – this will be the toughest course to date!"

Billy will be the third person to hold the Chief Instructor role on SAS: Who Dares Wins after Ant Middleton and Rudy Reyes.

He previously served in the Parachute Regiment and the SAS, where he spent over 20 years. He went on to become a bodyguard for the likes of Sir Michael Caine, Kate Moss, Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise and currently appears on the US version of SAS: Who Dares Wins, Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

SAS Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday 23rd January. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

