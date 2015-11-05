Ricky Gervais inspired Mad Men's January Jones to take bath selfies...
She's calling it "a bathtub series not by Ricky Gervais but by me"
Published: Thursday, 5 November 2015 at 0:06 pm
If you haven't seen Ricky Gervais's bath selfies, seriously, where have you been? The Office and Extras funnyman regularly shares snaps from his bathtub, featuring all manner of impressive facial expressions, like this...
And this.
Oh, and this.
The photos have quite the following online, including Mad Men actress January Jones who was so inspired by Gervais's bathtime selfies, she's started a series of her own. She calls them "a bathtub series not by Ricky Gervais but by me."
This one is called "fake sleeping in a tub without a cat".
This one: "How far under I could get without dropping my phone in the tub or on my face... sans cat"
And finally, "looking at a picture of Ricky Gervais and his cat while I'm in the tub"
Ricky Gervais. Inspiring art the world over.
