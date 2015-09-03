Richard Osman is the latest TV favourite to join the line-up for the Radio Times Festival later this month.

The Pointless host will be challenging members of the public to answer fiendish questions devised by the British Film Institute in a quiz on Saturday 26 September. Expect rare clips from the BFI archive, a round on TV theme tunes and a cornucopia of trivia ranging from deep nostalgia to what’s currently on the box.