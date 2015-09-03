Richard Osman to host the ultimate TV quiz at Radio Times Festival
The Pointless host will test viewers' knowledge on everything from theme tunes to small-screen trivia
Richard Osman is the latest TV favourite to join the line-up for the Radio Times Festival later this month.
The Pointless host will be challenging members of the public to answer fiendish questions devised by the British Film Institute in a quiz on Saturday 26 September. Expect rare clips from the BFI archive, a round on TV theme tunes and a cornucopia of trivia ranging from deep nostalgia to what’s currently on the box.
Osman will be joining a host of stars at Radio Times' inaugural festival at The Green at Hampton Court Palace, including Sir David Attenborough, who will be reflecting on six decades of broadcasting on Thursday 24th September. Peter Capaldi and writer Steven Moffat will be discussing Doctor Who on Friday 25th, while Cillian Murphy and creator Steven Knight will be lifting the lid on Peaky Blinders on 26th.
David Walliams, Paul Hollywood, Mary Portas, Jon Snow and Andrew Marr will also be giving talks.