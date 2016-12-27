Richard Hammond criticised for 'ice cream is gay' comment on The Grand Tour
The Grand Tour presenter tells Jeremy Clarkson he doesn't eat ice cream: "It's something to do with being straight"
We couldn't get through a whole year without a Jeremy Clarkson show garnering controversy. Step forward, The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond, and a bizarre 'joke' about ice cream which has been met with incredulity online.
In the latest episode of The Grand Tour, Hammond appeared to equate eating ice cream with being gay, telling co-host Clarkson that he didn't eat ice cream because "it has something to do with being straight".
"Ice cream is a bit... you know," Hammond added. "There’s nothing wrong with it, but a grown man eating an ice cream... it’s that way, rather than that way, " he flustered.
Hammond's comments were criticised when clips of the episode emerged online, with people calling him out for the 'homophobic' joke.
Others made fun of Hammond's pudding preconceptions.
However, others weren't quite on board with the Twitter bite back.
The episode first streamed on Amazon on Friday 23rd December.