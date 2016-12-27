We couldn't get through a whole year without a Jeremy Clarkson show garnering controversy. Step forward, The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond, and a bizarre 'joke' about ice cream which has been met with incredulity online.

In the latest episode of The Grand Tour, Hammond appeared to equate eating ice cream with being gay, telling co-host Clarkson that he didn't eat ice cream because "it has something to do with being straight".