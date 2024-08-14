Williams began the tribute with a quote from author EA Bucchianeri, which read: "So it’s true, when all is said and done, grief is the price we pay for love."

She continued, "Londie – you were our best friend, our sister, our aunt, our cousin, and so much more," before adding the quote, "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, and you are loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.

"The impact and value you provided all of us during your time here was tremendous, but we know that your spirit will always be with us every day guiding us through this difficult time and what’s still to come. For that, we’re eternally grateful."

She finished: "Love you always Dear Baby Cousin. RIP."

Favors appeared in Williams's RHOA spinoff series, Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered on Bravo in 2021 and followed Porsha and her extended family in Atlanta.

Several of Williams's RHOA co-stars responded to her post, sharing their condolences in the comments section.

"She was a beautiful person! I’m sorry for your loss," Kandi Burruss wrote, while Cynthia Bailey added, "Wow. Heartbroken."

Bailey continued: "She was always so kind, sweet and full of love. She will be missed by all. Sending my heartfelt & deepest condolences to the family. I am so sorry for your loss."

Meanwhile, Tanya Sam, who appeared on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a friend of NeNe Leakes, said: "Omggggg noooo. I am so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and the whole family."

Phaedra Parks also left a comment, writing: "My sincerest condolences to you and your family. There is an old adage 'only the good die young' and Londie was better than good she was great."

She continued: "May God be pleased with her works and may peace, understanding and unspeakable joy be yours always."