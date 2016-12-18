Occupation: Recruitment Agent, IT

Lives: London

Follow on Twitter @TrishSpurs

She says: “My only tactic is to be myself; this alone will make sure I win.”

Trishna used to play football semi-professionally, and says her friends would describe her as engaging and funny. She believes her best business skill lies in her charm, but suspects her sensitivity could be her downfall as, if you cross her, she will not hold back.

As the weeks have gone on Trishna has proven capable in certain tasks, but has clashed with other candidates (particularly Jessica Cunningham), and often cited her frustration with how her fellow contestants acted.

Only time (and this week's task) will tell if she can put her differences with the other candidates aside to achieve great success.