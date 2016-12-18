Who is Trishna Thakrar? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide
Can the former football star score a win with Lord Sugar?
The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Trishna Thakrar
Age: 28
Occupation: Recruitment Agent, IT
Lives: London
Follow on Twitter @TrishSpurs
She says: “My only tactic is to be myself; this alone will make sure I win.”
Trishna used to play football semi-professionally, and says her friends would describe her as engaging and funny. She believes her best business skill lies in her charm, but suspects her sensitivity could be her downfall as, if you cross her, she will not hold back.
As the weeks have gone on Trishna has proven capable in certain tasks, but has clashed with other candidates (particularly Jessica Cunningham), and often cited her frustration with how her fellow contestants acted.
Only time (and this week's task) will tell if she can put her differences with the other candidates aside to achieve great success.