Who is Paul Sullivan? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide
The "self-proclaimed charmer" insists he's not here to make up the numbers
The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Paul Sullivan
Age: 38
Occupation: Owner, Marketing Agency
Lives: Chigwell, Essex
Follow on Twitter @Modedaweb
More like this
He says: “I'll play the team when I need to be part of the team, but I'm here to win; I'm not here to make up the numbers.”
Paul is the owner and director of a marketing company specialising in finance, technology, construction and property. He is a self-proclaimed charmer but doesn’t think he needs a ‘USP’ to win; consistency and sincerity will put him ahead.
After project managing Team Titans in week one and leading them to victory, Paul thinks he's on a hot streak - and no matter what happens, we can tell he always has a potential sideline as a professional punner.