Occupation: Owner, Marketing Agency

Lives: Chigwell, Essex

Follow on Twitter @Modedaweb

He says: “I'll play the team when I need to be part of the team, but I'm here to win; I'm not here to make up the numbers.”

Paul is the owner and director of a marketing company specialising in finance, technology, construction and property. He is a self-proclaimed charmer but doesn’t think he needs a ‘USP’ to win; consistency and sincerity will put him ahead.

After project managing Team Titans in week one and leading them to victory, Paul thinks he's on a hot streak - and no matter what happens, we can tell he always has a potential sideline as a professional punner.