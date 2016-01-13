Famous, why? For finishing third in the 2012 series of The X Factor

Bio:

Former call centre worker Christopher was catapulted to fame back in 2012 when he entered a little known competition called The X Factor. Despite making it through to the live shows by just the skin of his teeth (Maloney was a wildcard entry), the Liverpudlian warbler soon became known for his big ballads – and while not exactly popular with the judges, he managed to evade every single sing-off, winning the public vote by a country mile in the first seven weeks.

But despite his popularity, Christopher's time on the show wasn't without its controversy – he failed to appear in the group performance during the final amid rumours of backstage bitching. (On The X Factor? NEVER!)

Since finishing third behind James Arthur and Jahméne Douglas, Christopher's filled his CV with The X Factor live tour and plenty of panto (including an appearance alongside fellow CBB housemate Danniella Westbrook) as well as the small matter of opening his own theatre and arts academy, no less.

Then: Doing it for his nan on The X Factor

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1T9-I3wx8I

Now: Talking bullies and plastic surgery on This Morning

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGmkAXKhp9c