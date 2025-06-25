While one partner is ready to tie the knot, the other is content with their relationship's loose ends.

Across eight weeks, the couples temporarily split up and embark on a trial marriage with someone else before they reunite with their partner to make a life-changing decision.

But who are the couples testing their relationships? Read on to learn more about the cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 cast.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 2 cast

AJ and Britney

Haley and Pilar

Kyle and Bridget

Mel and Marie

Dayna and Magan

Ashley and Marita

Scroll on to learn more about the couples below.

AJ and Britney

AJ and Britney. Melody Timothee / Netflix

AJ: 28, she/her, @ajalways_jammin

Britney: 27, she/her, @britneythmpsn

Who gave the ultimatum? Britney gave AJ the ultimatum, which has led them to appear on the series.

AJ and Britney have been in a relationship for five years after the pair met at a nightclub. The couple had "electric chemistry" off the bat, but they have been less in sync in plans for building a future together.

"I issued AJ an ultimatum because, after years of loving and building [a life] with her, I am ready for the next chapter," Britney said. "I want clarity on where we are going and if she sees forever the same way I do."

For AJ, she is hesitant to marry Britney because she doesn't always want to come second place to her ambitious partner's business. "It's not about love. It's about whether we're truly ready to prioritise the same future."

Haley and Pilar

Haley and Pilar. Melody Timothee / Netflix

Haley: 29, she/her, @haleydrexler

Pilar: 29, she/her, @dr.dmusic

Who gave the ultimatum? Haley gave Pilar the ultimatum.

Haley and Pilar have been in a relationship since they were 19 after meeting as orientation leaders after their freshman year in college. Ten years later, Haley is ready to take the next step in their relationship, but Pilar views marriage as a pointless "societal construct".

Pilar's feelings are also complicated by the "internal turmoil" she has about her parents, who openly disapprove of her queer identity and relationship with Haley.

Kyle and Bridget

Kyle and Bridget. Melody Timothee / Netflix

Kyle: 30, she/they, @inkybinky231

Bridget: 28, she/they, @bridgetmatloff

Who gave the ultimatum? Kyle gave Bridget the ultimatum, which has found them a spot in this year's line-up.

Kyle and Bridget have been together for two and a half years after meeting on a dating app. Kyle is sure about spending the rest of their life with Bridget, but marriage feels unnecessary for them.

"I don't really understand the point," said Bridget. But they do see a forever with Kyle: "Right off the bat, I felt like we had the same sense of humour, and it just felt like I’d already known her for a while."

Mel and Marie

Mel: 27, she/her, @melentersthechat

Marie: 27, she/her, @marieeangeline

Who gave the ultimatum? Marie delivered an ultimatum to Mel.

Marie and Mel first met through a mutual friend, but the pair didn't begin dating until after Marie came out. They have since been together for four years and while together they have launched a business with their popular food truck, which leaves little time for romance.

For Marie, building a family is also an important consideration and she sees the first step as marriage. "I want to know where I'm going in life," Marie said.

Dayna and Magan

Magan and Dayna. Melody Timothee / Netflix

Dayna: 25, she/her, @mdayna

Magan: 27, she/her, @maganmourad

Who gave the ultimatum? Dayna is the ultimatum giver in this relationship.

Dayna and Magan have been together for a year and a half, and while Dayna has struggled with her avoidant attachment style, she isn't the one dragging her feet when it comes to committing for a lifetime.

"I'm ready to be more serious and plan a future with Magan," she said. But for Magan, she believes she is receiving the ultimatum from Dayna due to her own issues with "boundaries".

Ashley and Marita

Marita and Ashley. Melody Timothee / Netflix

Ashley: 30, she/her, @ashleyj_19

Marita: 25, she/her, @maritaprodger

Who gave the ultimatum? Ashley gave Marita an ultimatum.

Ashley and Marita have been together for three since years matching on a dating app. But Ashley is "getting tired of her [Marita] inconsistency in our relationship, along with the fact that she never chooses me and seeks feelings elsewhere with other people".

But for Marita, she feels like Ashley could make romance more of a priority in their relationship, and until she sees real change, Marita has no plans on walking down the aisle.

"I am not ready to settle for anything less than what I know I deserve."

The Ultimatum: Queer Love is available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add The Ultimatum: Queer Love to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.