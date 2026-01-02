The Traitors returned in truly epic fashion last night (1st January), making good on its promise of twists and turns for the new season.

As the episode began, viewers watched on as Claudia Winkleman revealed a player had been chosen to be the Secret Traitor before she later shared just what that role entails.

At the time of reporting, the identity of the secret Traitor is still a mystery to viewers at home, and also to the three Traitors in the castle. As per the rules, the secret Traitor knows the identities of everyone in the castle and each night will provide a murder shortlist for the other Traitors that they must adhere to.

While the Traitors have their suspicions as to who the anonymous figure could be, the makers of the show are keen for those watching at home to play along as well, as clues have already been dropped in just the first episode.

As ever, each of the players will go into the interview room and speak to a camera about their day and for those who are Traitors it will say as such and vice versa for Faithfuls – meaning the secret Traitor is hiding in plain sight.

Mike Cotton, creative director at Studio Lambert, shared that the Secret Traitor is not lying when doing their interviews, and we very well could have watched them in the episode.

He told press including RadioTimes.com: "The interviews that you see there, they would have been saying [that] whether they were Faithful or Traitor, so that's what the viewers [can] pick up on – the clues."

As for when or if the Secret Traitor will be discovered, Cotton coyly said: "You'll have to wait and see."

"Claudia says in the show that they'll continue shortlisting," he added. "Their reign will continue until the Traitors earn their power back, and that's for you to wait and see and find out."

The plot thickens!

The Traitors season 4 continues on Friday 2nd January at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on iPlayer.

