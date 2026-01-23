**Warning: Contains spoilers for The Traitors season 4**

The BBC has announced a schedule shake-up for the hotly-anticipated season 4 finale of The Traitors.

The final instalment of the series – which has typically been airing at 8pm – will be broadcast on BBC One in a later slot tonight (23rd January), with the episode set to kick off at 8.30pm.

And that won’t be the only change to the format, with the finale set to extend beyond its typical duration of 60 minutes.

The episode, which will see the race to win a prize pot of up to £120,000 come to a conclusion, will last for an hour and 15 minutes until 9.45pm.

The finale will pick up from Thursday night’s semi-final, which ended on a massive cliffhanger.

The episode saw tensions reach a new high as Roxy’s murder was announced around the breakfast table.

Suspicion soon fell upon Traitor Rachel and, later in the instalment as the remaining contestants gathered for a roundtable, she found herself in the firing line.

However, Rachel wasn’t the only contestant to face scrutiny, with Faithful James also getting questioned.

After the duo divided votes, host Claudia Winkleman announced that the banishment would be left up to fate – and that the pair would choose from the Chests of Chance in Friday night’s episode.

Whoever survives the twist will join Faithfuls Jade, Faraaz and Jack and Traitor Stephen in the season 4 finale.

Claudia Winkleman. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

It was announced last week that the finale will be screened in a number of cinemas across the UK, with the Exhibit Cinema, Genesis Cinema, the Picturehouse in Finsbury Park and Clapham Grand in London all showing the episode.

Up north, The Light in Stockport, Mockingbird in Birmingham, Cultplex in Manchester and Showroom in Sheffield will also be screening the finale.

Former winner Jake Brown previously predicted that Traitors Rachel and Stephen would make it to the final.

He recently told RadioTimes.com: "I think right now it's hard to see past the Traitors. I just think they've been really good."

He continued: "Social skills, clever gameplay, the taking risks, they've worked together as well, which is nice to see, and it's really benefited them."

He added: "Anytime anyone has mentioned either their names, they've kind of steered the direction away from them. So at the moment, I think both Traitors will be in the final five."

The Traitors season 4 continues on Friday 23rd January at 8.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on iPlayer.

