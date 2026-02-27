The Traitors season 4 winner Rachel Duffy has spoken out for the first time about her mother's passing, who sadly died just days after the final aired on BBC One.

In a new interview, Rachel shared that her mother "had been sick for a long time, but nobody expected her to pass away and it all happened really quick".

Rachel had spoken at length about her mother, who had Parkinson's Disease and dementia, while on the show, sharing that if she were to win she'd want to her mother on holiday and create lasting memories.

Rachel shared the sad news on Instagram, writing on a story at the time: "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful wee mummy. We kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves during this difficult time."

She told BBC News that she is "going to stay true to what I said on the show", and make those memories with her family.

"I think being able to do nice things with them is an absolute blessing," she said. "So I think we're going to have a fun 2026."

Since leaving the show, and winning £47,875 alongside Stephen Libby, Rachel has left her job as a communications director and is shifting her focus to her family.

She said: "I've worked for an amazing organisation for 18 years, helping people in the community.

"And I just thought, you know what, I'm just going to focus on me for right now and focus on my wee family."

Rachel is keen to work in television following her win on The Traitors, but tells BBC News that her first priority is a novel she has spent the last 10 years writing.

"It's a young adult contemporary fantasy book and it's called The Echo of the Embers," she said.

"It's a first in a trilogy. Just watch this space."

The Traitors seasons 1-4 are available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer.

