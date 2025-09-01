How to watch The Traitors Ireland - can you stream in the UK?
Here's the latest.
The Traitors is taking over the world! More than 20 international iterations of The Traitors, with Ireland now having its own version.
Hosted by actress and comedian Siobhán McSweeney, the series features back-stabbing and betrayal galore, which is beloved amongst fans of the show.
The series was filmed at the banks of the Boyne in Slane Castle, brining the global phenomenon to Irish soil for the first time. As ever, the starting 24 players must try to win €50,000 without getting murdered or banished, all while the Traitors walk amongst them trying to get their hands on the money instead.
But can people tune in outside of Ireland? Read on to find out more.
Can you watch The Traitors Ireland in the UK?
Unfortunately, audiences in the UK are currently unavailable to watch The Traitors Ireland.
The series kicked off on Sunday 31st August on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, an Irish free-to-air flagship television channel and its streaming service.
RTÉ One and RTÉ Player are not available to watch in the UK, meaning some fans will have to miss out on all the action for the time being.
However, RTÉ One is available to Freeview customers in certain parts of Northern Ireland.
It isn't clear if episodes will become available to watch on BBC iPlayer, like other versions of the show. But we'll be sure to keep this page updated should anything change!
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.