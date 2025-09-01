The series was filmed at the banks of the Boyne in Slane Castle, brining the global phenomenon to Irish soil for the first time. As ever, the starting 24 players must try to win €50,000 without getting murdered or banished, all while the Traitors walk amongst them trying to get their hands on the money instead.

But can people tune in outside of Ireland? Read on to find out more.

Can you watch The Traitors Ireland in the UK?

Siobhán McSweeney. Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Unfortunately, audiences in the UK are currently unavailable to watch The Traitors Ireland.

The series kicked off on Sunday 31st August on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, an Irish free-to-air flagship television channel and its streaming service.

RTÉ One and RTÉ Player are not available to watch in the UK, meaning some fans will have to miss out on all the action for the time being.

However, RTÉ One is available to Freeview customers in certain parts of Northern Ireland.

It isn't clear if episodes will become available to watch on BBC iPlayer, like other versions of the show. But we'll be sure to keep this page updated should anything change!

The Traitors seasons 1-3 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

