Perhaps it’s a coincidence, perhaps it’s clever casting – or perhaps it says something about how, as a society, we underestimate certain types of people. But every year on The Traitors, amidst the backstabbings, round tables and snazzy cloaks there’s always one breakout star who defies convention, trends and ideas of what sells on TV.

They’re always a woman, always over 50, and always a fan favourite across generations, no matter how good they are at the game.

It started with Amanda Lovett in the first series in 2022, when the 54-year-old estate agent entered the castle and was chosen as a Traitor. She made it to episode 10 before being banished, but had already won the social media war with her ruthless personality, hidden behind a mumsy demeanour.

In series two, which aired in 2024, it was Diane Carson. The retired teacher from Lytham St Annes, Lancashire, was 63 when chosen as a Faithful. In episode six, she was handed a poisoned chalice; the following day she was shut in a coffin in a moment of brilliant high camp. Diane of course took a sacred secret to the grave – fellow contestant Ross was her son. The internet exploded.

In the third series, which aired in 2025, 70-year-old Linda Rands was chosen as a Traitor. The retired opera singer from Hitchin, Hertfordshire, was banished in episode seven. Linda’s hammy, unconvincing performance as a Traitor was so celebrated, a billboard was erected in her honour in Leicester Square – for “Best Actress”.

Perhaps future series of The Traitors will go even further in rejecting the median age of women on reality TV and choose an octogenarian to join its ranks – Celia Imrie was 73 when she appeared in The Celebrity Traitors and defied potential “old fart” jokes by gleefully owning up to her own during a mission. In the current series, 62-year-old Fiona summed it up well as she went about her duties as the ruthless Secret Traitor: “Never underestimate a woman of a certain age…”

And now, to celebrate the upcoming finale of the fourth series, we’ve brought some of these women together. After the RT shoot – in which Amanda, Diane and Linda were styled in the gothic-chic for which host Claudia Winkleman has become well known – we asked if they’d appease their fans’ wishes and appear in an All-Stars Traitors, they all said yes!

Amanda Lovett

Traitor series 1

Why did you apply back in 2022?

I was 54, single and had five kids. I’d left my second husband after a horrible relationship. I wanted to win some money to buy a car for my twins, who were about to turn 17. And I wanted a break!

Were you surprised at the response to the first series?

One of the crew said to the contestants that if the first series of The Traitors went as well as the BBC hoped, none of us would be able to go to Tesco without being recognised. I never for one minute thought it would explode, but it’s been life-changing. When [fellow Traitor] Wilf threw me under the bus, Instagram went mad and demanded a national day of mourning for me. I took the twins to Rome for a long weekend just before Christmas that year and loads of English people came up to me saying, ‘You’re Amanda from The Traitors!’ It was crazy. My twins were mortified. They still are.

What was it like being an OG Traitor?

I wanted to be a Traitor because I was never a popular kid at school and, as a Traitor, you have control for once. You feel special. I didn’t have a game plan. I winged it all the way and enjoyed murdering people because I didn’t have a conscience. I just wanted to enjoy the experience; I never lost sight of the fact that it’s a game. I wanted to find myself again, to have some fun. I was disappointed with Wilf because I saved his arse so many times. I thought we had a Traitors’ alliance, a code. I was wrong.

What did you find out about yourself when you watched the series?

That I could lie very easily. My kids were shocked, but I’m an estate agent…

Were you underestimated as a middle-aged woman?

Totally! Nothing out of the ordinary is expected from us. But the joke is that, as older women, we’ve got a wealth of experience. When I turned 54, I realised I was more than halfway through my life and the engine just revved up. It was time for me: I got married at 19 and hadn’t spent any time alone since then. I didn’t know who I was. When I went to the castle in Inverness, it was the first time I’d flown on my own. I came out of The Traitors a totally different person. I was empowered.

Do you still work?

I still work part-time as an estate agent. I encourage younger people in my workforce to come to me for advice. At my age, the chances are that I’ve already been through whatever it is they are going through.

Did you enjoy watching Celia Imrie in the first series of The Celebrity Traitors?

I loved her! My mum was a functioning alcoholic and my father died when I was ten. His mum, my maternal grandmother, was very posh, like Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping Up Appearances. We had to pronounce “H” as “aitch” and not “haitch” and we were never allowed to say “fart”. Women perspire; they never sweat. Women fluff or pass wind. So, when Celia, who was obviously brought up well, said “fart” on national TV, I was rejoicing.

Diane Carson

Faithful series 2

Diane Carson in our Claudia-inspired shoot. Photography: Massimiliano Giorgeschi, Styling: Rachel Fanconi, HMU: Bryony Blake, Niki Mark, Photography Assistant: Isabella Amora

Why did you apply?

My two eldest sons were raving about the first series of The Traitors – in fact, they were going on about it so much that I deliberately didn’t watch it. Then we were all ill over Christmas and I finally succumbed. I said out loud that I thought it was something I could do and my kids fell about laughing. “Don’t be ridiculous, mum. You’re too gobby. And if you did get on, you’d be killed immediately.”

Then my daughter flippantly sent me an application form and… challenge accepted! My aim was to surprise my family – they’d switch on series two and I’d be one of the 22 contestants.

What did you do for the audition?

I had my hair done as I had to record a video. I set an egg timer to go off after a minute so I could say in the video, “Oh, that must be the egg timer!” It was childish, but I got through. Later, I was asked if a member of my family would like to take part. It couldn’t be my daughter, because she looks like me and it couldn’t be my two eldest boys because they both act – Kerr [Logan] was in Game of Thrones. Ross took some persuading – he was worried I was going to tell him what to do on national TV – but he finally came on board.

Did you and Ross have a strategy?

Just to keep Ross a secret. I am the queen of surprises. I spend my life planning surprise parties. Our family plays Dungeons & Dragons, and my boys are always playing pranks on me. When Ross said that my Sunday dinners were rubbish on The Traitors, I didn’t flinch. It was part of the game and part of our family dynamic.

Did you want to be a Faithful?

I can’t lie, I was sitting at the table thinking, “Please don’t touch my shoulder” [to be elected as a Traitor]. I knew people would naturally assume I was a Traitor because I have a certain type of personality – I’m direct. It takes a while for people to get to know me. I can be pretty Marmite. I don’t like Traitors winning – I didn’t want Alan Carr to win [Celebrity Traitors], until he broke down and cried and I changed my mind.

Before being murdered, do you think you were underestimated as an older woman?

Only in the challenges because no one thought I could be as fit as I am for my age – I’m an experienced trail runner. I could see their jaws on the floor during some of the challenges because they couldn’t believe what I was capable of.

Would you do it again?

Absolutely. Ross and I could have made a shedload of money doing advertisements and brand deals as mum and son from The Traitors, but he wants to be taken seriously as a young man with his own business, and I have to respect that. It doesn’t mean I’m not bloody cross with him though!

Linda Rands

Traitor series 3

Linda Rands in our Claudia-inspired shoot. Photography: Massimiliano Giorgeschi, Styling: Rachel Fanconi, HMU: Bryony Blake, Niki Mark, Photography Assistant: Isabella Amora

Why did you apply?

I was obsessed with the first two series. Near the end of the second, Ed Gamble said on Uncloaked that they were looking for contestants for series three. I’d had a couple of glasses of wine, so I went online and filled in the form. Not for a minute did I think I’d get on the show. There were so many stages – medicals, psychological assessments, criminal records…

Did you have a strategy?

Not really. It’s completely different when you’re there; you can have all the strategies you like but when you’re at the round table, everything changes in a second. I thought I’d be really mouthy at the table, because I talk non-stop in real life, but there were times when I kept really quiet in case what I said was misinterpreted. I had a notebook detailing everything that had happened each day, which was useful, but not enough. When I watched it back, I kept thinking of all the things I could have said – and then I might have won!

Did you want to be a Traitor?

I always wanted to be a Traitor because I thought I was good at lying – it turns out I’m not! But I loved it, although I hadn’t thought about how hard it would be to find reasons to murder a Faithful – it was horrible because you’d watch your friends trying to defend themselves. You have to remind yourself that it’s just a game and nothing is personal, no matter how many times your name is picked out at the round table.

Were you underestimated as an older woman?

I thought I’d be the first one out and they’d all assume I’m hopeless at everything. But I’ve got a young spirit, so I don’t feel like an older woman. I’m amazed that so many young kids loved me on The Traitors – it’s wild that they responded to a woman in her 70s. I’m saying that 70 is the new 50.

How has your life changed?

People recognise me in the street. The other day this guy stood there saying, “Linda from Traitors!” and then asked for a selfie to show his mum. I was on the stage singing opera for a very long time, but nothing compares to being TV famous. I love it.

Which older women would you like to see in the next series of The Celebrity Traitors?

Dawn French and her other half, Jennifer Saunders. Alison Hammond would be great – she’d be like Alan Carr and do lots of naughty things.

The Traitors season 4 continues on Wednesday 14th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

