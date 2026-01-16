Disability representation in television is still on the come-up, and often done badly to this day: full of pity, ableism or inspiration porn. But ever since its first season, The Traitors UK has continually seemed to buck that trend.

Ad

Each season has seen multiple disabled and neurodivergent cast members with a variety of experiences, and their stories are generally handled sensitively, with all of them included in the show as easily as anyone else. On mainstream, primetime television, The Traitors is being quietly revolutionary when it comes to showing disabled people on screen.

Viewers get to see the breadth of ways that disability and neurodivergence can look, instead of just one version. Across all the seasons, casual representation is done extremely well – disability is allowed to be part of the person’s story, and is allowed to be key to their identity, but this is done without it being all they are allowed to be.

We often do not find out about someone's disability until a fair amount into the series, when their personality has been established and they are part of the wider story we are viewing. As disabled people, this is so often what we want and do not receive: our disability being acknowledged and not dismissed, but also being able to be ourselves.

Various disabilities (that have often been left out of other shows due to the physical missions) have been seen across the four seasons, including season 1 winner Meryl, who has dwarfism, and multiple individuals with limb differences, such as season 2 runner-up Mollie. In the case of Mollie, we hear her note in one of the missions that "it’s a blessing to have one hand" as she slips out of the ropes.

Mollie Pearce. BBC/Listen Entertainment/James Green

Commenting on the inclusion of those with limb differences, Steve Haynes – trustee at the charity Reach – said: "At Reach charity, we are delighted to see Upper Limb Difference (ULD) represented on The Traitors.

"Historically, many adults with ULD tell us they grew up never seeing anyone who looked like them on television or in public life and that absence can quietly shape confidence and self-belief. For many, finding others through Reach later in life has been profoundly affirming.

"For children with ULD, representation really matters. You have to see it to be it. Having visible, capable and confident role models like Mollie and Netty helps normalise difference and fosters confidence and positivity, not just for disabled viewers but for society as a whole.

"Seeing disabled people portrayed as complex, strategic and human, rather than defined by an impairment, increases understanding and challenges assumptions."

This season, we are seeing The Traitors trailblaze in disability representation once again, this time showing someone with a stammer, which is unfortunately still a rarity on television. It has been so important to see none of the contestants attempting to speak over Jessie, rushing her or trying to finish her sentences for her.

Jessie Roux on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Like many of the other disabled contestants, she has also been seen to be hilarious and incisive with her takes. This is what the show gets so right in comparison to so many others: disabled people being seen as their entire selves, just like anyone else.

Alison Kerry, head of communications at disability charity Scope, said: "Millions of people across the UK are tuning in to The Traitors. But away from the drama, the series might be the first time viewers engage with someone with a stammer, building understanding.

"Jessie is just one of the contestants across four series of The Traitors who has spoken about their condition or impairment and brought their real-life experiences to the screen.

"Disability representation on TV is so important. It helps to break down barriers, transforms attitudes, and gives viewers a greater understanding of the lives, talent, and potential of disabled people."

On the other hand, it is still necessary to discuss the pitfalls the BBC can fall into when it comes to disabled representation, and what it could improve.

One of these issues is that there are still groups of disabled people that are left unrepresented, in particular wheelchair and mobility aid users. It is easy to argue that this would be impossible due to the physical nature of the missions, but this is where accessible design comes into play.

Wheelchair users could be included through there being more psychological missions, or through there being multiple different kinds of roles in a mission, seamlessly integrating those with physical disabilities.

The cast of The Traitors season 4. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Those with Energy Limiting Conditions are also largely lacking in representation. This would demand commitment from the BBC to switch up certain aspects of the show – but in a show defined by the idea that you don’t know what’s coming next, that should not be seen as a bad thing.

Some of the issues the show still sees are instigated by the nature of unconscious bias across society: many of the disabled and neurodivergent people featured across the four seasons have been seen as suspicious early on for seemingly little reason. In the very first episode, Faithful Nicky was decided to be suspect, and became the first banishment for not raising her glass – except she had a limb difference, meaning she could not.

In season 1, many viewers were shocked to see how uncomfortably Aaron was treated while having a panic attack. Aaron has ADHD, which for many leads to being dysregulated by criticism and being more susceptible to becoming overwhelmed in difficult situations. His fellow players jumped on his reactions as guilt – and though he went on to win the show, he was treated continually with severe suspicion throughout for things like asking too many questions and being excitable.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

He is not the only example of neurodivergent people being seen as suspicious by virtue of their differences, either – Faithful Dan, from season 3, spoke about his autism diagnosis on the show and talked extensively about playing his game from a differing perspective to most, self-describing his "self-interested" game and being unwavering in this. This was ultimately his downfall after lying about his role in a mission.

Some would argue that this is not about bias, it is simply perception by the other players that cannot be helped. But this is symptomatic of a wider problem in society, played out in the microcosm of the show, where disabled and neurodivergent people are continually still ostracised and seen as suspect. The BBC giving players a better understanding of their possible biases before playing could be one move towards changing this.

The BBC is simultaneously showing how representation should be done and showing the glaring gaps and societal stigma that can still remain when it comes to inclusive television. As a neurodivergent and chronically ill fan of The Traitors, it has always been so impressive to see such inclusive casting with thoughtful storytelling in the edit. But it is worth asking: how can the show continue to push the boundaries when it comes to including this community?

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Traitors season 4 continues on Friday 16th January at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-3 are available to watch on iPlayer.

Add The Traitors to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.