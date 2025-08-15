But last night ended up on yet another major cliffhanger, with the identity of the team who received the early checkout card still under wraps.

So, when is the next episode of The Fortune Hotel season 2 out on ITV? Scroll on to find out more.

How many episodes are there in The Fortune Hotel season 2?

There are a total of eight episodes in The Fortune Hotel season 2.

When is The Fortune Hotel season 2 episode 5 out?

The next episode will be released on ITV1 on Wednesday 20th August at 9pm.

When does The Fortune Hotel season 2 come on ITVX?

New episodes of The Fortune Hotel will become to available to watch on ITVX after it has aired on ITV1, but viewers can also watch the episodes live on ITVX.

What time is The Fortune Hotel on?

The Fortune Hotel airs at 9pm, but we'll keep this page updated if this changes in the coming weeks.

The Fortune Hotel season 2 full release schedule

The full release schedule for The Fortune Hotel season 2 is as follows:

Episode 1 - Wednesday 6th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 2 - Thursday 7th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 3 - Wednesday 13th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 4 - Thursday 14th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 5 - Wednesday 20th August at 9pm

Episode 6 - Thursday 21st August at 9pm

Episode 7 - Wednesday 27th August at 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday 28th August at 9pm

The Fortune Hotel continues on Wednesday 20th August at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

