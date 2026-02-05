**Warning: Contains spoilers for The Apprentice season 20**

The Apprentice returned for a second outing tonight (5th February), as the 18 remaining candidates took on their next task and got their creative juices flowing.

The candidates were tasked with creating a children's story and audiobook, and for the boys' team, their take on toilet humour ended up failing to impress investors.

As the copies sold were tallied up, the boys found themselves on the losing side, and it was time for them to prove why they deserved to remain in the running to become Lord Alan Sugar's next business partner.

As the boys' team returned to the boardroom, each of them defended their place in the process, before Lord Sugar asked project manager Marcus Donkoh which candidates he'd like to bring back to the boardroom.

The cast of The Apprentice 2026. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)

Marcus opted to bring back Kieran McCartney and Dan Miller, though it was noted no one from the story team was brought back to the boardroom, despite that being the weakest part of the product.

This was made all the stranger since we'd just seen Priyesh Bathia pitch of 50 to 60 thousand copies of their children's book when Waterstones only want to by just 10 copies.

But, just as Priyesh was about to get away with it, Marcus had a change of heart. As the boys were waiting to return to the boardroom, Marcus requested to speak with Lord Sugar, sharing: "I just had a quick contemplation. I would like to change my decision, I actually do want to send Dan back home and bring Priyesh."

Lord Sugar then told Marcus that all four of the candidates would return to the boardroom, with Karren Brady saying the move was "unusual", while Lord Sugar agreed it was "very unusual".

Marcus Donkoh. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

It was then time for the candidates to return to the boardroom for one final plea, as Marcus told the group why he changed his mind: "Upon contemplating, I felt as though not only should I bring in those individuals that didn't complete what they were supposed to do, I thought I should also bring in those that didn't really pull their weight or do anything at all."

Requesting an example of his failures, Priyesh was told by Marcus that he was a key part of the group's failure, before Priyesh hit back: "Not only am I a good negotiator, I'm a good seller."

Each of the candidates then made one last plea to remain in the process, stating who they thought should be fired instead of them, but ultimately the decision came down to Lord Sugar.

"Marcus, you claim that you could show me what a proper PM looks like, well I gotta tell you, you ain't showed me nothing," he began. "Kieran, I think it is regretful that there's an attitude about you and whether you could be one of my business partners. But having said that, I'm gonna conclude today that, Marcus you're fired."

The series continues next week and it's chicken versus egg. As teased by the BBC, Lord Sugar’s candidates must hatch a plan to turn ingredients into profit. From street food to corporate clients, the pressure is on...

The Apprentice continues Thursday 12th February at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

