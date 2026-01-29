The Apprentice is back with a new season tonight on BBC One, and the candidates will be diving head first into a fan-favourite buying challenge.

For the first time, the candidates will be headed to Hong Kong as they complete a task in one of the world's most vibrant trading hubs.

One of those candidates is Dan Miller who "always see[s] the best in people", adding: "Being in the business of helping students navigate the job market, I would say that at my core I’m deeply passionate about helping students no matter their background to secure the very best opportunities when they leave school/college."

So, what is Dan Miller's business plans? Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Dan Miller?

Occupation: Student recruitment company owner

Location: Richmond, London

Dan Miller is the owner of a thriving student recruitment company and is looking to take his business to the next level with Lord Sugar's investment.

His business, Young Professionals, specifically helps students in school and university secure opportunities with companies via their apprenticeship, graduate and work experience programmes.

What is Dan Miller's business plan?

Dan has been running his company for almost 10 years and is looking for a seasoned business professional to help him scale and take his company to the next level.

"There is still a lot for me to learn and getting mentored and supported from Lord Sugar would be incredible," he said. "The investment would be a life changing amount of cash injected into my company for us to scale and grow into different markets and develop new products."

Does Dan Miller have social media?

Yes, Dan Miller can be followed on Instagram @ceodanmiller.

He also has a social media for his business which, at the time of writing, has just over 90,000 followers. You can follow them @youngprouk.

