The Apprentice is back with a new season tonight on BBC One, and the candidates will be diving head first into a fan-favourite buying challenge.

Ad

For the first time, the candidates will be heading to Hong Kong as they complete a task in one of the world's most vibrant trading hubs.

One of those candidates is Tanmay Hingorani, who combines creativity and analytical thinking in everything he does.

So, what is Tanmay Hingorani's business plan? Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Tanmay Hingorani?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: AI product consultant

Location: Islington, London

Tanmay Hingorani is an AI product consultant and it's through this role he has proven he can turn vision into reality, "developing digital products for major organisations that deliver measurable results".

He added: "Like Lord Sugar, who began his career selling technology, I understand how to turn innovation into commercial success.

"Our skills would complement each other, combining his business experience with my product expertise. I’m ambitious, pragmatic and focused on building something that creates meaningful value for customers and the hospitality industry."

What is Tanmay Hingorani's business plan?

Tanmay Hingorani's business plan is for an AI-powered digital loyalty and marketing platform, revolutionising how food and drink businesses connect with customers.

Explaining his business plan further, Tanmay said: "It combines a customer app and business portal to deliver personalised rewards, offers, and real-time insights. The platform strengthens loyalty through data-led, social and interactive experiences that make every visit more personal.

"I’ve developed and deployed an early version to gather real feedback and refine the product. With Lord Sugar’s investment, I plan to scale its reach, enhance its AI capabilities, and establish it as the leading engagement platform in the hospitality sector."

Does Tanmay Hingorani have social media?

He does! Tanmay can be followed on Instagram @tanmayh, and at the time of reporting he has just over 800 followers.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Apprentice to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.