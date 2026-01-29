The Apprentice 2026 is fast approaching, with a new cohort of candidates all vying for the chance to become Lord Alan Sugar's next business partner.

In tonight's launch episode (29th January), the 20 candidates will be tasked with a buying challenge, in which they will be split into teams and must juggle unknown geography, tight deadlines and business basics.

One candidate hoping to impress Lord Sugar is Roxanne Hamedi who, through her work as a pharmacist and her aesthetics clinic and cosmetics line, is able to combine "in-depth knowledge of ingredients with innovative solutions for real beauty concerns".

As the episode nears, read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Roxanne Hamedi?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Pharmacist

Location: Aberdeen, Scotland

Roxanne Hamedi is a pharmacist with over 10 years of experience in healthcare and has self-funded both her own aesthetics clinic and cosmetics line, Browtasia.

Speaking of what makes her a unique candidate, Roxanne said: "I bring a rare blend of scientific expertise, creativity, and entrepreneurial drive, which sets me apart in the beauty industry. My journey from personal struggles with hair loss to creating successful businesses demonstrates resilience, integrity, and a commitment to helping others regain confidence.

"I bring elegance, sexiness, sassiness, and determination, and with a revolutionary brand ready to lead the next wave of innovation, I am a truly unique candidate for The Apprentice."

What is Roxanne Hamedi's business plan?

Asked about what her business plan entails, Roxanne said: "Browtasia is a beauty brand I founded, building on my expertise as a pharmacist and aesthetics practitioner after experiencing my own struggles with brow loss and thinning hair. Blending scientific expertise with natural, results- driven formulations, the brand delivers clean beauty solutions that restore confidence from the root.

"My hero product, the nourishing brow palette features a unique blend of vegan pomade and powder infused with argan oil, coconut oil, grapeseed oil, and vitamin E. Made in a UK-based lab and complete with its own applicator brush, it aims to fill sparse gaps while nourishing the brow root. The brand is positioning itself as an affordable luxury line destined for major UK retailers and international expansion. My mission is simple: confidence begins at the root."

Is Roxanne Hamedi on social media?

She does! Roxanne can be followed on Instagram @roxy0x.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

