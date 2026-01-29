The Apprentice returns tonight (29th January) with a brand new cohort of candidates armed with stacked business plans, hoping to entice Lord Alan Sugar to invest in their business.

They'll be following in the footsteps of the reigning champions Rachel Woolford (2024) and Dean Franklin (2025), as the candidates get put through their paces in a series of demanding tasks.

Tonight will see the candidates jet off to Hong Kong on a mission to secure nine items at knock-down prices in a fan-favourite buying challenge.

Amongst the candidates hoping to avoid being fired is Pascha Myhill, who believes she deserves Lord Sugar's investment because she "truly" wants it. But what is her business plan?

Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Pascha Myhill?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Recruitment consultant

Location: Reading, Berkshire

Pascha Myhill is a recruitment consultant and is the youngest candidate in the process this year at just 21 years old.

Her age is something she believes makes her a unique candidate, noting that at 21 she brings "a fresh and driven approach to the private care recruitment industry".

She said: "I have the energy, ambition, and real understanding of what both care providers and staff need to succeed. My goal isn’t to follow the same path as traditional recruiters who chase numbers, I want to build a business that focuses on quality, compassion, and compliance.

"I know how demanding the care sector can be, and I’m passionate about creating a service that genuinely supports care homes and the people who work within them. Being young gives me an advantage, I’m adaptable, ambitious, and ready to do things differently.

"With Lord Sugar’s investment and guidance, I believe we can grow something powerful together, an organisation that sets new standards and builds an empire in care recruitment."

What is Pascha Myhill's business plan?

Pascha Myhill's business plan is a recruitment company within private healthcare, focusing on "supplying experienced, compliant and compassionate professionals" to private nursing homes, care homes, supporting living servixes and domiciliary care providers and nurseries in the UK.

Does Pascha Myhill have social media?

She does! You can follow Pascha on Instagram @pascha.myhill, where she currently has over 1,200 followers.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

