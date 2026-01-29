There are just hours to go before The Apprentice returns to TV screens, as 20 candidates all vie for the chance to become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

As ever, the candidates are headed into the boardroom with stacked business plans that they hope will not only impress Lord Sugar, but also his trusted advisors, who cast their eye over what the candidates have to offer through a series of tasks.

One candidate who believes she deserves Lord Alan Sugar's investment because she embodies "resilience, determination and work ethic that align perfectly with Lord Sugar’s no-nonsense approach to business" is Nikki Jetha.

As viewers wait to find out how Nikki fares in the process, read on for everything you need to know about The Apprentice candidate.

Who is Nikki Jetha?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Mortgage broker

Location: Hornchurch, Essex

Nikki Jetha is a mortgage broker who, in just four years, went from knowing nothing about her industry to opening her own company and working as a self-employed mortgage advisor.

"I've given my all to make my business a success, throwing everything at it - including during my pregnancies," she added. "Today I regard myself as one of the top mortgage advisors in the UK. I ooze charisma, am a master negotiator and the level of my ambition makes me unstoppable."

Nikki credits Kim Kardashian as her role model, describing the TV personality and businesswoman as a "powerhouse and a mum like [herself] but is able to manage a demanding career whilst raising her children".

Nikki added: "She has redefined what it is to be a modern-day businesswoman proving that you can be glamorous, family orientated and the complete boss all at once. You can have it all."

What is Nikki Jetha's business plan?

Nikki's plan is to simplify what can be seen as a complex and intimidating process by combining clear advice, strong lender knowledge and consistent educational content across social media.

Explaining her business plan further, Nikki said: "I want to take the fear out of mortgages with a digital-first mortgage brokerage offering radically transparent, expert-led advice to underserved buyers and home movers in the UK. The core customer journey, services and interactions are delivered through digital platforms rather than your traditional face to face.

"Long term, the business scales through increased lead generation, repeat clients, referrals and potential expansion into a small team or digital products that support clients who need a mortgage."

Does Nikki Jetha have social media?

She does! Nikki can be followed on Instagram @nikki_jx, where she often shares updates from her day-to-day life and more recently, teasers from The Apprentice.

Her company, Mortgages by Nikki, is also on Instagram and can be followed @nikkimortgages.

