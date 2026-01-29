It's been a long time coming but the 20th season of The Apprentice has finally come, with 20 ambitious candidates all headed into Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.

Tonight (29th January), the boardroom looks a little different, as for the first time in the show's history, the candidates will take on their first buying challenge in Hong Kong.

One of those candidates is Lawrence Rosenberg, who notes that his business plan isn't just about building a successful company, but about "transforming an industry for the better and bringing it into the 21st century".

So, just what is Lawrence's business plan? Scroll on to find out more.

Who is Lawrence Rosenberg?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Public relations specialist

Location: Watford, Hertfordshire

Lawrence Rosenberg is a PR specialist who describes himself as being quick when thinking on his feet, confident in pitches and having people skills to get a good deal.

"Maybe that's not unique, but I suppose everyone is in their own way, after all there's never been a 'me' before," he explained.

Lawrence continued: "The kindest thing anyone has ever said to me was by my wife, who told me a while back, 'nobody’s ever a stranger to you.' I asked her what she meant, and she told me that to everyone I meet, I treat them like I’ve known them my whole life. I do think the world has lost a lot of perspective, and being able to treat everyone like a friend goes a long way.

"Ultimately, people prefer to do business with friends they trust. Nobody likes a transactional corporate robot, which is why authenticity is the best recipe - not just in business, but in general life too."

What is Lawrence Rosenberg's business plan?

Lawrence's business plan is to reinvent public relations for the modern era, "delivering smarter, faster, and more transparent PR through intelligent automation, without losing the human touch that drives meaningful media outcomes".

He continued: "The plan is to supercharge PR professionals, not replace them, giving top talent the tools to do five times the work without burning out or getting bogged down in admin."

Does Lawrence Rosenberg have social media?

He does and you can follow Lawrence on Instagram @lawrencerosenberg.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

