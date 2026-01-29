The Apprentice returns this week for its landmark 20th season on BBC One, with a new cohort of candidates headed to the boardroom all hoping to prove they have what it takes to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment and mentorship.

Ad

Among the candidates is Carrington Saunders who notes that her coming from a divorced household has taught her the value of hard work and resilience.

"I am extremely hardworking, resilient, and tenacious, and with Lord Sugar’s experience and support," she said. "I truly believe we can take this business to the next level and make a lasting difference for my family and the women my brand serves."

So, what is Carrington's business plan? Read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Carrington Saunders?

The cast of The Apprentice season 20. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burmiston

Occupation: Online loungewear business owner

Location: South East London

Carrington Saunders is an established loungewear fashion business owner, who isn't afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believes in.

Described by those closest to her as a "go-getter", Carrington explained that she doesn't sit down and wait for an opportunity, but rather gets up and finds a way "to make greatness out of nothing".

She added: "I'm not afraid to speak my mind, stand up for what I believe in and take the lead. These are really important skills, not just in business but in life."

What is Carrington Saunders's business plan?

Carrington Saunders is hoping to expand her online loungewear fashion business, Cas Collection, with its own app and brand partnership.

"Loungewear is a huge market and I think I've got the talent, motivation and expertise to tap into this," she said. "I've already had my business for two years, so my goal is to scale, reach a bigger audience and build a bigger turnover."

Does Carrington Saunders have social media?

Yes, you can follow Carrington on Instagram @carringtonsaunderss, where she already has a decent following with just under 10,000 followers.

You can also follow her loungewear business @cascollection__, a brand which "focuses on clothes that elevate, sculpt and accentuate women's bodies".

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Apprentice to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.