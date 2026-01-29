It's time to get ready for another series of The Apprentice, as the reality show returns for a landmark 20th season on BBC One.

Ad

This week, the candidates find themselves in Hong Kong taking on the iconic buying challenge where they must juggle unknown geography, tight deadlines and business basics

Amongst the candidates hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar is Rothna Akhtar, who says she often spots flaws before anyone else does.

Only time will tell how Rothna will fare in the process, but in the meantime, read on to learn more about The Apprentice 2026 candidate.

Who is Rothna Akhtar?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Student wellbeing adviser

Location: East London

Rothna Akthar is a student wellbeing adviser with a baking side hustle, Rothna's Bakery, which is the business she is taking to Lord Sugar.

Through part-time baking, Rothna has learnt to have attention to detail in both cakes and life, all while her wellbeing job has allowed her to read people instantly - a combination she things Lord Sugar has never seen.

She continued: "There’s a perception that business requires being cut-throat. I don’t buy it. You can make firm and brutal decisions but still operate with integrity. I’m never afraid to stand out in a room (and I’ve stood out for obvious reasons), and I believe I deserve a place at the table. I can hold my own, stay resilient under pressure and confront entitled people where necessary."

What is Rothna Akhtar's business plan?

Rothna's business plan is to expand her part-time business into a threefold physical space.

Explaining her business plan further, Rothna said: "It combines bespoke occasion cakes, interactive baking workshops and a personalised cake bar station. Whether you’re after a cake for a special occasion, want to replace pottery painting with bento decorating, or simply want to craft your own cake flavours, my business is where it’s at. Need a self-care day? This is your new favourite escape."

Is Rothna Akhtar on social media?

Yes! You can follow Rothna on Instagram @rothna.a, where at the time of reporting she currently has just over 3,000 followers.

Her business, Rothna's Bakery, is also active on social media and can be followed @rothnasbakery.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Add The Apprentice to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.