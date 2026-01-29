The Apprentice returns tonight (29th January) as a new bunch of candidates dive headfirst into a process of a lifetime.

One of those candidates is Rajan Gill, who claims to "outwork everyone in the room", and who believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment because "no simply isn't an option" for him.

During tonight's task, the candidates jet off to Hong Kong on a mission to secure nine items at knock-down prices in a classic buying challenge.

Only time will tell how Rajan will fare in this task, but in the meantime, read on for everything you need to know about Rajan Gill ahead of his debut on The Apprentice.

Who is Rajan Gill?

The Apprentice 2026 cast. BBC/Naked (A Freemantle Label)/Ray Burminston

Occupation: Pharmaceutical sales specialist

Location: Medway, Kent

Rajan Gill is a pharmaceutical sales specialist but also the owner of a specialist TV mounting business.

As for what separates him from the other candidates, Rajan explained that he doesn't believe in luck and instead, you create your own luck in life.

He added: "I’ve been in Private Equity, Bio-Pharmaceuticals, the fast-food industry, and I’ve stood on a freezing construction site at 5am in steel toe caps getting it done. I’ve seen both sides of business: the boardroom and the physical graft.

"I create my own outcomes, and throughout this show I’ll prove it. If no one listens, I’ll make them. In the boardroom you don’t wait to be heard - you take the room and make sure no one forgets your name."

What is Rajan Gill's business plan?

Rajan Gill's business, AV Installations, focuses on mounting TVs and building bespoke media walls targeting mainly new build homes, but he wants such features built in from the start.

Explaining his business plan further, Rajan said: "Developers can offer media walls, TV mounting, and panelling as optional upgrades – just like flooring or kitchen choices, giving buyers a high-value modern spec while keeping installation faster, cleaner and efficient."

Does Rajan Gill have social media?

He does! Rajan Gill can be followed on Instagram via the handle @rajangill, where he often shares reels and pictures of his day-to-day life.

His company, AV Installations, can be followed on Instagram @avinstallationsofficial.

The Apprentice returns on Thursday 29th January at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

