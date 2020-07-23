And it wouldn't be Supernanny if there wasn't lots of drama, as Frost tells RadioTimes.com that this series, things get a little more heated and she's actually asked to leave a home.

"On this season, I get kicked out of a house," she revealed. "There are moments of laughter, there are moments of sorrow. Parents say what they say. I say what I say, and there are moments that are heated. Change is not always easy."

So what exactly led to Frost being kicked out of a home?

Speaking of the issue in question, the parenting expert simply responded: "I talked my truth."

She continued: "Throughout these 18 episodes, I’m met with a lot of resistance. There were families, who said things like: 'What do you know? You know nothing. You’re in my house you don’t know my family' and became quite defensive.

"And then there were some parents who just wanted to crawl back into a shell after our consultation and not say anything, and you have to work hard and smart to encourage and bring them to a place of understanding the work that needs to be done to be in a better place."

She added: "I just see that as an opportunity to listen and to uniquely recognise what it is in the face of the moment. I’m there to help. I’m an educator and I’m there to help a family to recognise how they can solve their issues. That’s all part of coaching a family."

Jo Frost says she was met with resistance this series E4

Despite having differences with families, Frost says she's completely accepting of disagreements and never expects families to be on board straight away.

"I think it’s absolutely perfect for someone not to agree. I’m not expecting families to be on board when I first arrive," she explained.

"I want families to want the help, but I don’t expect them to be on board straight away because what I recognise I’m presented with is fear and vulnerability they have. I think it’s incredibly difficult, but not impossible for families to walk forward courageously despite the vulnerability they feel."

For the parenting guru it's is all about the journey, which keeps on going even after the cameras stop rolling ,when she steps in and provides her families with follow up consultations.

"This is not: go in, help a family, and make a TV show. This is: go in and help a family first and give them the support they need! That becomes the show!" she insisted.

"I do after care consultations with my families, so I never leave them feeling worried as I know within several weeks, I'll be giving them a call up."

Supernanny USA is back for 18 episodes E4

Since the show first aired on Channel 4 in 2004, Frost says she's been inundated with emails from families, individuals and even people in prison - who have benefited from her parenting advice.

She said: "It’s more than watching just a family. I get letters from men and women who are incarcerated. I get letters from men and women who are in all services of military. I get letters from families and people who tell me that they’ve watched, and they’ve learned and they feel they can relate or have had some guidance."

As well as this, fans have asked whether the show will return to the UK, after it ended on Channel 4 in 2008 following five series on the network.

While it's not known whether the series will be commissioned again in the UK, Frost is certainly not against it, saying: "It’d be wonderful wouldn’t it!"

She continued: "I think really it’s down to the network listening to their viewers and facilitating this need of helping families as they did before. It would be great if Channel 4 picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, let’s have you back here helping families!' I think it’s an opportunity, an important one that is needed in Great Britain. Especially now of course, it has to be a productive empathic creative conversation with a network - if they were interested - of what helping families would look like."

Supernanny has helped many families over the years (E4) E4

"For me, it’s always about the truth and having integrity. Doing Supernanny in America with Lifetime [worked] because I had a network onboard who got it. They understood what my vocational work was and gave me creative freedom to truly help, you need that as an executive producer and expert. You want a network to understand what you do and be behind you 100 percent. That for me is of most importance – the intention, mission and goal! When we’re all on the same page, that’s a win win. I would embrace any conversations that were open to those kind of talks – absolutely!"

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.