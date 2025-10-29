Selling Sunset is back – and there's a new agent in town!

Along with the return of the Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan and Nicole Young among others, newbie Sandra Vergara joins The O Group in season 9.

"I'd seen [Selling Sunset] and always thought the women were incredibly dynamic," Vergara said of joining the agency. "But being on the inside now, it's a whole different level of excitement."

For those with a keen eye, Sandra's surname may ring a bell, but more on that later. Read on to learn more about the newest agent joining Selling Sunset.

Who is Sandra Vergara?

Sandra Vergara. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Age: 37

Instagram: @sandravergara

Sandra Vergara is an actress and model from Columbia, who made her acting debut in the Peruvian film Days of Santiago at just 16 years old.

She began modelling at 24, and appeared in the likes of Maxim, Esquire and Regard. She then moved onto work across TV, and in 2015, she became the beauty expert and co-host of E!'s Good Work, alongside RuPaul and Terry Dubrow.

In 2020, it was announced Vergara would be serving as a Los Angeles correspondent for People magazine's TV series, People.

Is Sandra related to Sofia Vergara?

She sure is! Sandra Vergara is the cousin and adoptive sister of Sofia Vergara. Sofia is best known for her work on Modern Family, and more recently she led the Netflix series Griselda.

During the series, Sandra introduces herself to fellow agent Mary Bonnet, who asks if her surname is the same as Sofia's, to which Sandra confirms: "We're related".

What has Sandra Vergara said about Selling Sunset?

Sandra Vergara said that The O Group "felt like the perfect fit" on her decision to join the team, telling Netflix: "Sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game."

