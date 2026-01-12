Olivia Attwood has proven herself a mainstay on television screens ever since she appeared on Love Island in 2017, and has carved herself out an impeccable career since.

Ad

Looking into 2026, the reality star turned TV presenter has a stacked year ahead, from the brand new Celebrity Sabotage and The Heat to the hotly anticipated fourth season of Getting Filthy Rich as she dives deeper into the online adult industry, something she is immensely proud to be fronting once more.

"[I'm] very proud to be on a fourth series, especially in this climate," Attwood told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview. "We all know it's more difficult than ever to get recommissions and to keep viewers engaged. And I think that obviously the channel [ITV2] had the appetite, but the channel had the appetite because the viewers are there."

The new series kicks off this week (17th January), as Attwood interviews celebrities like Katie Price and Kerry Katona as they share their experiences of selling sexual content online. Over the past three series, Attwood has explored all corners of the online adult industry, and just from her followers online, she knew there were more stories to be told.

Olivia Attwood chats to Katie Price. ITV

"People are constantly asking, 'When's there going to be more Getting Filthy Rich?' So I knew there was definitely an appetite for more and once we got into filming and development, you realise how much there still is to cover."

Attwood admitted that filming the fourth series proved to her that there is "no limit to how much of this you could cover", adding: "Because the industry is just so vast and it's so rapidly evolving."

Throughout each series, Attwood steps out of her comfort zone and into a world somewhat alien to her, which she thinks helps viewers gain an added layer of understanding to what is already being shown before their eyes.

"I will become as involved as I can," Attwood told RadioTimes.com. "Some things I'm limited to how much I can, other areas I can get way more involved. I think it puts the contributors at ease, I think it helps the viewers to get that perspective that they feel more immersed in the show themselves. And it's a lot more interesting for me, I love getting involved, kind of being on the ground, going to different locations, going to people's homes. It's fascinating to me."

She added: "I never pretend to be a trained journalist, and I think that what I have to bring to this is narrating my real experience through learning about these industries in real time, and I'm doing that by meeting people. I'm doing that by going to their workplaces and then I tell the viewers what I'm learning in real time.

"And I try and do that from a place of no judgment. I'm not a judgmental person, naturally, I'm very unjudgmental, so it's something that's quite easy for me. And then just trying to articulate to them what I'm seeing and learning, and then they can draw their own conclusions from that themselves."

Olivia Attwood. ITV

And it's important that, when tackling a topic like the online adult industry, Getting Filthy Rich remains informative and not sensationalist, which Attwood admits can be "a difficult line to walk."

She told RadioTimes.com: "I'm very protective over the contributors, and where I want to tell a balanced and non-biased story. I also don't want to ever hurt anyone's feelings when they watch it back and they think that I'm talking about them in a negative way. But I know that I have to do the right thing and it is to show the full picture.

"That's not just me, there's a whole team of people, producers. It goes into an edit, the channel, we watch things, and we make sure the story is the full picture. And when the show is created and put together, we look at how something might be reading, and we make those adjustments, but it's not easy at all. And there's a lot of people that guide me in getting that line right and I think that we've done a really good job the last three series of getting that right, and I hope that the feeling is that this is continued in series four."

Read more:

And for Attwood, being able to present this show now in its fourth season isn't something she takes for granted.

"I think TV is evolving in such a way that my career that I have now would never existed 10 years ago," she said. "For me to be able to make these shows, to make reality TV, to show up and host This Morning, it wasn't [like that before]. People had to be so, kind of, sat in certain categories and I think that it shows how TV is changing.

"I think it shows what viewers want. Viewers want people who are agile and they're honest and they're authentic and I think that's what I do, I show up as myself."

But across all the different series that she fronts, viewers may see "a slightly different version" each time. "You're going to get a PG version of me on Loose Women, and it's slightly more unfiltered on something like Getting Filthy Rich, it goes out in a later time slot. And I just adapt myself depending where I am, although I'm doing so much that sometimes I have to remind myself where I am at what time."

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich returns on Sunday 18th January at 10:05pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Add Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.