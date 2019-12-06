"Honestly, it's been the most beautiful, amazing, most memorable experience I think I've ever had in my life," he said. "I've got to know all of these people that are so iconic in what they do."

He continued, "At the start I was taken back by it. Face value, you think, for instance Caitlyn Jenner, she's arguably the biggest name in the world at the moment. She's doing so much motivational, inspirational stuff for the world and the trans community. It's beautiful to see. I can't fault any one of them."

Asked who he wanted to emerge from the series victorious, the singer hedged his bets. "I would love every single one of them to win," he said. "Although I love Roman and I adore Andy, I would love an all-female final."

More like this

Stephenson rose to fame as part of the boy band Rak-Su, who won the 14th series of The X Factor in 2017 – the first all-male group to do so.

Last night's I'm A Celebrity also featured a bushtucker trial for contestant Kate Garraway, in which the GMB presenter took home four stars for the camp.

With the final just around the corner, the remaining contestants - Andy Whyment, Jenner, Jacqueline Jossa, Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Roman Kemp - are starting to feel the squeeze.

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV this week