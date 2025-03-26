As host, Peter Serafinowicz will task the secret millionaire with a secret agenda while the other players will participate in daily tasks in a bid to try and eliminate the person holding on the money.

"This game is about lying and deceiving people, taking them into your confidence and pretending to be friends," Serafinowicz told Tudum. "The participants are in this crazy situation. They wake up, and they’re in this game 24/7. The emotions and the tension … it’s all real. Everyone tries to keep it together, but some just can’t handle the pressure."

So when can viewers tune into the episodes? Read on for all the key details on the release schedule for Million Dollar Secret.

When are the next episodes of Million Dollar Secret out on Netflix?

The cast of Million Dollar Secret. Netflix

As with most reality TV shows on Netflix, Million Dollar Secret has a staggered release, with episode batches being released across three weeks.

Below is a list of the release dates for Million Dollar Secret.

Episodes 1-3 - Wednesday 26th March

Episodes 4-6 - Wednesday 2nd April

Episodes 7-8 - Wednesday 9th April

How many episodes of Million Dollar Secret will there be?

There will be a total of eight episodes in Million Dollar Secret on Netflix.

When is the Million Dollar Secret finale episode on Netflix?

The finale episode will air on Wednesday 9th April, with the all-important reveal of who will be taking home the life-changing $1 million.

The first three episodes of Million Dollar Secret are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

