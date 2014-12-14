Mel B will be back for tonight's X Factor final
ITV confirms Mel is well enough to return to the judging panel for tonight's 2014 X Factor final
Mel B will be back on tonight's X Factor judging panel after missing last night's opening night at Wembley Arena due to illness.
"After being discharged from hospital, and after medical advice, Mel B is well enough to be on tonight's X Factor," a spokesperson confirms, adding, "We're glad she's back".
The judge and mentor, who's act Andrea Faustini finished in third place last night, had been replaced by former judge Tulisa Contostavlos after being too unwell to attend.
The former Spice Girl will take up her seat alongside Louis Walsh, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Simon Cowell who is waiting to see which of his acts, Ben Haenow or Fleur East, will be crowned X Factor champion 2014.
See The X Factor final tonight at 8:00pm on ITV