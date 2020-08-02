Though he survived, Reyes never regained consciousness, and his family elected to remove his life support the next day.

His official cause of death will be determined by the Flathead County Sheriff's Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

The sad news has been confirmed by Mahlon's wife Heather Sullivan, who said his family are “completely shocked” that he suffered a “massive heart attack”, as they were unaware of any pre-existing medical conditions.

She said Reyes died in his hometown of Whitefish, Montana, surrounded by loved ones.

Sullivan also informed TMZ that his Deadliest Catch crew and co-stars will scatter some of his ashes at sea.

The US media outlet reports that Mahlon had been recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he sustained while crabbing on the boat.

He had recently been working hard to return to Alaska for another crabbing season.

Mahlon began appearing on the Discovery Channel series in 2012, with recent credits on the show this year.

In a statement, a Discovery Channel spokesperson said of Mahlon's death: "So sad. He was so young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

On 30 July, fellow Deadliest Catch crew member Nick McGlashan posted a group photo on Twitter that included Reyes, writing in the caption, "Family times. Laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes."

In addition to his wife, Mahlon is survived by their four children.

