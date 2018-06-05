Ten house points to Griffyndor thanks to new Love Island recruit Niall, who revealed during Monday night's launch that not only did he have a wand tattooed on his arm but that it was Hermione Grainger's – you've got to love a Harry Potter fan who's in touch with his feminine side.

Fellow contestant Kendall certainly seemed to, with her and Niall cosily coupled up. And she was pleased to hear he was a Potter fan, responding that she was too.