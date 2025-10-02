Only after getting engaged will they see their partner, and be fast-tracked into almost married life before the big day!

But who are the singles taking part? Read on to find out more about the Love Is Blind US season 9 cast.

Love Is Blind US season 9 cast

Anton

Blake

Brenden

Chase

Dayo

Dylan

Edmond

Jensen

Joe

Jordan

Logan

Michael

Mike

Nick

Patrick

Rohan

Ali

Anastasia

Anna

Annie

Ashley

Aza

Chyna

Hilary

Kacie

Kait

Kalybriah

Kaylen

Madison

Megan H

Megan W

Shelby

Anton

Anton. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Transportation/logistics

Instagram: @everyonesfavoriterussian

Anton is ready to make a permanent decision and marry a woman who is family-oriented and wants to settle down – bonus points if they like dogs!

Blake

Blake. Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Accountant

Instagram: @blake_t_anderson

For Blake, women who are interested in different perspectives will catch his eye while in the pods, as he finds "curiosity very attractive".

Brenden

Brenden. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Finance manager

Instagram: @brendenguthrie_

While in the pods, Brenden is looking to meet his "best friend" who is respectful of others and can make him laugh, which is the key to his heart.

Chase

Chase. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Water treatment consultant

Instagram: @chasecandoit

After spending the last eight months solo travelling, he is now ready to share a suitcase with someone special.

Dayo

Dayo. Netflix

Age: 30

Job: IT advisor

Instagram: @daaayo

Dayo is looking for someone who can bring some optimism to his life, as an overly negative person gives him the ick.

Dylan

Dylan. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Financial analyst

Instagram: @dylanmustoe

A huge fan of The Office, Dylan is looking for the Pam to his Jim, or perhaps the Angela to his Dwight.

Edmond

Edmond. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Realtor

Instagram: @edmondlharvey

Edmond's biggest passion in his life is rollerblading, and when he gets going on his skates, he may never stop!

Jensen

Jensen. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Data analyst

Instagram: @jensencolebutler

Jensen is looking for a partner who can "match his speed" and isn't lazy, something that is his biggest ick.

Joe

Joe. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Sales

Instagram: @josephferrucci

Described as "the life of the party", Joe is hoping to find a partner who will not only want to join in on the family fun, but will also be eager to nurture their relationship through genuine conversation.

Jordan

Jordan. Netflix

Age: 30

Job: Service manager

Instagram: @jordan.keltner

Jordan is looking for someone who will love his son like he's their own, but because a lot of people don't want to date parents, he hasn't much luck in the love department.

Logan

Logan. Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Account executive

Instagram: @_l_b_k_

Logan is hoping to find someone in the pods who will be excited to go home and celebrate special occasions with him and his family, who are incredibly important to him.

He can't wait to be a parent himself, so someone who doesn't want kids is a "deal-breaker" when it comes to dating.

Michael

Michael. Netflix

Age: 41

Job: Medical sales

Instagram: @michaelneal_empower

Michael isn't after another pretty face and while in the pods, he is looking for a "beautiful soul", but a "great smile" wouldn't hurt.

Mike

Mike. Netflix

Age: 38

Job: Real estate investor

Instagram: @mikebrockway_

Mike hopes to find a partner who shares his "growth mindset" and is excited to experience new things together. But balance is key, and they must also take care of themselves inside and out.

Nick

Nick. Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Luxury watch dealer

Instagram: @nickthewatchguy

In the past, Nick has held himself back from going too deep with the people he dates because he is afraid of hurting others.

But now in the pods, he is excited to be given the time to build a strong connection with someone by becoming emotionally vulnerable.

Patrick

Patrick. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Construction manager

Instagram: @patrickwsuzuki

Patrick believes he hasn't found "the one" because he was "immature and insecure" earlier in life, but is hoping while in the pods he'll meet someone who matches his energy.

For Patrick, that means being able to engage in the natural give and take of conversations, as he isn't a fan of chatterboxes.

Rohan

Rohan. Netflix

Age: 27

Job: Private equity

Instagram: @dontmesswiththebrohan

Rohan is on the lookout for his forever travel buddy, who is open-minded and honest.

After moving to the US from India when he was 14, Rohan has worked hard to put down roots in Denver, and is "extremely proud of moving to the US and adapting".

Ali

Ali. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Nurse

Instagram: @alie.lima

Ali is hoping to meet someone ambitious and hardworking with a similar sense of discipline to her.

Anastasia

Anastasia. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Nurse

Instagram: @annielubline

When Anastasia isn't at work at the hospital, she can be found blowing off steam on the dance floor, and once danced on stage with Flo Rida!

She is looking for a man who will grow with her and she isn't willing to change for anyone.

Anna

Anna. Netflix

Age: 28

Job: Hairstylist

Instagram: @__annayuan__

The key to Anna's heart is emotional maturity. She is searching for an "easy and authentic" connection with someone who loves concerts as much as her.

Annie

Annie. Netflix

Age: 31

Job: Hair salon owner

Instagram: @annie__lancasterhairco

Annie has no time for men who are lazy or don't support her ambitions in continuing to grow her business. She is looking for someone who can live up to the high bar of her parent's marriage.

Ashley

Ashley. Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Director of compliance

Instagram: @ashley.usery

Ashley has been single "forever"and is starting to get tired of being on her own.

"Let me rest and be confident that you’re going to keep me safe and that you can make a decision," she said in response for what she wants in a partner.

Aza

Aza. Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Events manager

Instagram: @azaweyer

Aza likes to make sure those around her are having a good time, and when dating, she values someone who has that same respect for others – which is a key quality she'll be looking for in the pods.

"I'm very independent and love the life I built for myself, so I have high standards and won’t settle for just anyone," she said.

Kacie

Kacie. Netflix

Age: 34

Job: Hair & makeup artist

Instagram: @anita_bigmac

Kacie is most looking forward to connecting with the other singles' souls while in the experiment, and is keen to take out the initial attraction element of dating.

Kait

Kait. Netflix

Age: 33

Job: Registered dietitian

Instagram: @kaitnem

Kait has been waiting for a "life-changing and soul-shaking" connection and hopes the pods will deliver just that!

Kalybriah

Kalybriah. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Social worker

Instagram: @kalybriah

Kalybriah hopes the man she meets will love her for who she is today and be willing to love her when she is a new person in five years.

Chyna

Chyna. Netflix

Age: 39

Job: Marketing manager

Instagram: @_theblacksuperwoman_

Chyna is hoping to find a partner who accepts her quirks and tendency to laugh at her own jokes.

Hilary

Hilary. Netflix

Age: 39

Job: Medical device sales

Instagram: @hilisme4u2c

Hilary is looking for someone who is ambitious but equally supports her career.

Kaylen

Kaylen. Netflix

Age: 29

Job: Account executive

Instagram: @coloradokayyy

After being single for a year, Kaylen is hoping to leave the pods with a man who will drive her off into the sunset.

Madison

Madison. Netflix

Age: 28

Job: UX/UI designer

Instagram: @madisonvm

After 40 dates last year that went nowhere, Madison is hoping to find a man with gentle energy, good banter and thick thighs while in the pods.

Megan H

Megan H. Netflix

Age: 36

Job: Property manager

Instagram: @m3ggs_and_bac0n

Megan can't wait to introduce someone special to her friends and family, but if he doesn't have his own friends or close bonds with his family, that'll present a major problem to her.

Megan W

Megan W. Netflix

Age: 25

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @meganwalerius

Megan is hoping to meet an emotionally and financially secure partner who isn't easily threatened, and she finds men are often "intimated by [her] level of success",

Shelby

Shelby. Netflix

Age: 35

Job: Realtor

Instagram: @withshelby

As a real estate agent, Shelby knows how to close a deal, but unfortunately hasn't managed to find a man who feels like home.

In the pods, Shelby is hoping to find the right guy with the right manners, and it's a green flag if they know "how to court properly".

