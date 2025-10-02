Love Is Blind US season 9 cast: Confirmed line-up of participants
The experiment continues with a brand new batch of hopeful singles.
The pods are back! There never seems to be a time when one iteration or another of Love Is Blind isn't on Netflix, with the US version – the one that launch the show – now on its ninth season.
This time, 32 singles are headed into the pods and ready to take on a rather unconventional approach to dating as they all attempt to fall in love with someone, sight unseen.
Only after getting engaged will they see their partner, and be fast-tracked into almost married life before the big day!
But who are the singles taking part? Read on to find out more about the Love Is Blind US season 9 cast.
Love Is Blind US season 9 cast
- Anton
- Blake
- Brenden
- Chase
- Dayo
- Dylan
- Edmond
- Jensen
- Joe
- Jordan
- Logan
- Michael
- Mike
- Nick
- Patrick
- Rohan
- Ali
- Anastasia
- Anna
- Annie
- Ashley
- Aza
- Chyna
- Hilary
- Kacie
- Kait
- Kalybriah
- Kaylen
- Madison
- Megan H
- Megan W
- Shelby
Anton
Age: 29
Job: Transportation/logistics
Instagram: @everyonesfavoriterussian
Anton is ready to make a permanent decision and marry a woman who is family-oriented and wants to settle down – bonus points if they like dogs!
Blake
Age: 34
Job: Accountant
Instagram: @blake_t_anderson
For Blake, women who are interested in different perspectives will catch his eye while in the pods, as he finds "curiosity very attractive".
Brenden
Age: 32
Job: Finance manager
Instagram: @brendenguthrie_
While in the pods, Brenden is looking to meet his "best friend" who is respectful of others and can make him laugh, which is the key to his heart.
Chase
Age: 29
Job: Water treatment consultant
Instagram: @chasecandoit
After spending the last eight months solo travelling, he is now ready to share a suitcase with someone special.
Dayo
Age: 30
Job: IT advisor
Instagram: @daaayo
Dayo is looking for someone who can bring some optimism to his life, as an overly negative person gives him the ick.
Dylan
Age: 32
Job: Financial analyst
Instagram: @dylanmustoe
A huge fan of The Office, Dylan is looking for the Pam to his Jim, or perhaps the Angela to his Dwight.
Edmond
Age: 29
Job: Realtor
Instagram: @edmondlharvey
Edmond's biggest passion in his life is rollerblading, and when he gets going on his skates, he may never stop!
Jensen
Age: 29
Job: Data analyst
Instagram: @jensencolebutler
Jensen is looking for a partner who can "match his speed" and isn't lazy, something that is his biggest ick.
Joe
Age: 29
Job: Sales
Instagram: @josephferrucci
Described as "the life of the party", Joe is hoping to find a partner who will not only want to join in on the family fun, but will also be eager to nurture their relationship through genuine conversation.
Jordan
Age: 30
Job: Service manager
Instagram: @jordan.keltner
Jordan is looking for someone who will love his son like he's their own, but because a lot of people don't want to date parents, he hasn't much luck in the love department.
Logan
Age: 35
Job: Account executive
Instagram: @_l_b_k_
Logan is hoping to find someone in the pods who will be excited to go home and celebrate special occasions with him and his family, who are incredibly important to him.
He can't wait to be a parent himself, so someone who doesn't want kids is a "deal-breaker" when it comes to dating.
Michael
Age: 41
Job: Medical sales
Instagram: @michaelneal_empower
Michael isn't after another pretty face and while in the pods, he is looking for a "beautiful soul", but a "great smile" wouldn't hurt.
Mike
Age: 38
Job: Real estate investor
Instagram: @mikebrockway_
Mike hopes to find a partner who shares his "growth mindset" and is excited to experience new things together. But balance is key, and they must also take care of themselves inside and out.
Nick
Age: 28
Job: Luxury watch dealer
Instagram: @nickthewatchguy
In the past, Nick has held himself back from going too deep with the people he dates because he is afraid of hurting others.
But now in the pods, he is excited to be given the time to build a strong connection with someone by becoming emotionally vulnerable.
Patrick
Age: 31
Job: Construction manager
Instagram: @patrickwsuzuki
Patrick believes he hasn't found "the one" because he was "immature and insecure" earlier in life, but is hoping while in the pods he'll meet someone who matches his energy.
For Patrick, that means being able to engage in the natural give and take of conversations, as he isn't a fan of chatterboxes.
Rohan
Age: 27
Job: Private equity
Instagram: @dontmesswiththebrohan
Rohan is on the lookout for his forever travel buddy, who is open-minded and honest.
After moving to the US from India when he was 14, Rohan has worked hard to put down roots in Denver, and is "extremely proud of moving to the US and adapting".
Ali
Age: 29
Job: Nurse
Instagram: @alie.lima
Ali is hoping to meet someone ambitious and hardworking with a similar sense of discipline to her.
Anastasia
Age: 29
Job: Nurse
Instagram: @annielubline
When Anastasia isn't at work at the hospital, she can be found blowing off steam on the dance floor, and once danced on stage with Flo Rida!
She is looking for a man who will grow with her and she isn't willing to change for anyone.
Anna
Age: 28
Job: Hairstylist
Instagram: @__annayuan__
The key to Anna's heart is emotional maturity. She is searching for an "easy and authentic" connection with someone who loves concerts as much as her.
Annie
Age: 31
Job: Hair salon owner
Instagram: @annie__lancasterhairco
Annie has no time for men who are lazy or don't support her ambitions in continuing to grow her business. She is looking for someone who can live up to the high bar of her parent's marriage.
Ashley
Age: 35
Job: Director of compliance
Instagram: @ashley.usery
Ashley has been single "forever"and is starting to get tired of being on her own.
"Let me rest and be confident that you’re going to keep me safe and that you can make a decision," she said in response for what she wants in a partner.
Aza
Age: 32
Job: Events manager
Instagram: @azaweyer
Aza likes to make sure those around her are having a good time, and when dating, she values someone who has that same respect for others – which is a key quality she'll be looking for in the pods.
"I'm very independent and love the life I built for myself, so I have high standards and won’t settle for just anyone," she said.
Kacie
Age: 34
Job: Hair & makeup artist
Instagram: @anita_bigmac
Kacie is most looking forward to connecting with the other singles' souls while in the experiment, and is keen to take out the initial attraction element of dating.
Kait
Age: 33
Job: Registered dietitian
Instagram: @kaitnem
Kait has been waiting for a "life-changing and soul-shaking" connection and hopes the pods will deliver just that!
Kalybriah
Age: 29
Job: Social worker
Instagram: @kalybriah
Kalybriah hopes the man she meets will love her for who she is today and be willing to love her when she is a new person in five years.
Chyna
Age: 39
Job: Marketing manager
Instagram: @_theblacksuperwoman_
Chyna is hoping to find a partner who accepts her quirks and tendency to laugh at her own jokes.
Hilary
Age: 39
Job: Medical device sales
Instagram: @hilisme4u2c
Hilary is looking for someone who is ambitious but equally supports her career.
Kaylen
Age: 29
Job: Account executive
Instagram: @coloradokayyy
After being single for a year, Kaylen is hoping to leave the pods with a man who will drive her off into the sunset.
Madison
Age: 28
Job: UX/UI designer
Instagram: @madisonvm
After 40 dates last year that went nowhere, Madison is hoping to find a man with gentle energy, good banter and thick thighs while in the pods.
Megan H
Age: 36
Job: Property manager
Instagram: @m3ggs_and_bac0n
Megan can't wait to introduce someone special to her friends and family, but if he doesn't have his own friends or close bonds with his family, that'll present a major problem to her.
Megan W
Age: 25
Job: Entrepreneur
Instagram: @meganwalerius
Megan is hoping to meet an emotionally and financially secure partner who isn't easily threatened, and she finds men are often "intimated by [her] level of success",
Shelby
Age: 35
Job: Realtor
Instagram: @withshelby
As a real estate agent, Shelby knows how to close a deal, but unfortunately hasn't managed to find a man who feels like home.
In the pods, Shelby is hoping to find the right guy with the right manners, and it's a green flag if they know "how to court properly".
Love Is Blind US seasons 1-9 are available to watch on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Add Love Is Blind UK to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.