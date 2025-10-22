The end has come for yet another juicy season of Love Is Blind, but there is plenty more drama on the horizon in the form of an exciting reunion episode.

Ad

The Denver-based pod squad will assemble for the first time since their wedding days, with co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey addressing season 9's most romantic and shocking moments.

Plenty has gone down over the course of season 9, including Joe's monologue about his "great hat", which will all be unpacked in the reunion.

So, when can fans tune in? Read on for everything you need to know about the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion.

When is the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion?

The Love Is Blind season 9 reunion will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday 29th October.

As ever, the reunion airs one week after the finale, which will be sure to leave fans wanting answers depending on the outcomes of the weddings.

What time is the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion?

The Love Is Blind season 9 reunion will be released on Netflix at 6pm PT/9pm ET, this means for UK viewers the episode will be available to watch from 1am on Thursday 30th October.

Who will attend the Love Is Blind season 9 reunion?

Netflix has confirmed that all the couples who got engaged in the pods will be returning for the reunion.

Kalybriah and Edmond, Ali and Anton, Nick and Annie, Madison and Joe and Jordan and Megan will all feature in the reunion.

It isn't clear if those who left the pods single will make an appearance, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest!

Love Is Blind season 9 reunion trailer

Netflix are yet to release a full trailer for the reunion, but have shared an announcement from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

You can watch the clip below.

Love Is Blind seasons 1-9 are available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Love Is Blind to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.