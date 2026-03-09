❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Jimmy Carr reveals why late friend Sean Lock would have been perfect for Last One Laughing – as Roisin Conaty talks dream cast members
The comedians are back to police potential giggles from the control room – but which one is the good cop?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Monday, 9 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad