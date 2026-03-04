Blue Therapy has found a new home on Netflix, introducing viewers to seven couples, all of whom commit to intensive therapy as a final attempt to save their relationships.

Ad

Throughout several sessions, the couples will be guided by Karen Doherty, who puts each relationship under the microscope, forcing partners to confront deep-rooted fears and life-altering secrets that refuse to stay buried.

"Every relationship has its own private story of love, hope, disappointment and fear," Doherty said ahead of the series launch, "So many people want to feel understood and yet struggle to tell those closest to them what they really mean. Blue Therapy invites viewers into the vulnerability of the therapist's room.

"This is not about quick fixes - accountability, honest conversations and confronting repeating dynamics is the key to transition. Change is not neat. It is messy and uncomfortable. My work is to create a space where couples can safely confront their pain, rebuild trust and decide whether they can do the work to fight for something better. When they choose to stay is when something powerful and very real begins."

So, just who is Karen Doherty? Read on to find out more about the therapist as Blue Therapy launches on Netflix.

Who is Karen Doherty?

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Instagram and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Karen Doherty is a therapist and relationship expert with over two decades worth of experience in couples therapy.

She specialises in couples coaching and relationships where neurodivergence is present, something she's worked closely on in the last 10 years.

She trained around 25 years ago as a couples therapist in Tavistock before doing a master's in psychosexual therapy, she then opened a private practice with two colleagues in Canary Wharf.

"Long ago, I stopped seeing any individuals, couples are my thing, that's all I do," Doherty told Radio Times. "... I'm known for [being] that therapist that deals with difficult couples. And then I've been very involved in the neurodivergent movement for about 12 years, so I've become internationally known now as a relationship coach that can specialise in neurodivergent couples. That's been huge. That's a big part of my portfolio. I've got podcasts out, I'm all over the place on that subject.

"But I'm a couple therapist. That's what I do. I constantly update. I've got a bit of a passion about it, I have always had a passion for it. I believe in relationships. I don't think we're autonomous beings. I really believe in relationships, whether they are family relationships, friendships or couples."

How did Karen Doherty become involved in Blue Therapy?

Karen Doherty was approached to appear on Blue Therapy, did a screen test and was brought on board, some weeks before production began.

She told Radio Times: "It was as simple as that. I think they approached quite a few therapists and they did an interview, they called me in, and I wasn't sure at first, but actually it was fantastic. And the screen test was... it's my day job, it's what I do. And I got it! I'm so lucky."

Blue Therapy is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Blue Therapy to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.