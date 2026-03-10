I'm a Celebrity... South Africa returns to screens next month, featuring some of the most iconic campmates to have ever step foot in the jungle.

That's right, Gemma Collins, Harry Redknapp and Scarlett Moffatt (to name a few) are headed back to camp to test themselves in brand new trials and challenges in the South African wilderness.

ITV has teased that this year, the trials will be "tougher than ever and the stakes couldn't be higher", with twists and turns aplenty to put the campmates through their paces.

And that couldn't be more true, with the campmates revealing they took part in a trial that lasted five hours, making it the longest eating trial in the show's history!

The cast of I'm a Celeb South Africa 2026. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Speaking to press including Radio Times, hosts Ant & Dec revealed that that one of the eating challenges in the 2026 series goes up a notch...

As they aren't in Australia for the All Stars series, there are no kangaroo meats during the eating trials, but Ant assured there is plenty from "other animals".

"We've done eating trials in Australia, so the South African eating trials, it goes up a level," said Dec, just as Ant added: "One trial took so long. I think it is now on record as the longest trial ever."

And it's not just the eating trials that kick things up a gear, with the hosts teasing plenty of drama to come between the All Stars campmates.

"There's a lot of drama without giving too much away, there's a lot of drama this series," Ant told press including Radio Times.

"It's up and down, and you will witness arguments, and you'll witness things that we probably haven't seen on the Australian series for a while..."

April can't come soon enough!

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa returns this April on ITV.

