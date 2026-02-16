Hugh Grant has reportedly been approached to take part in The Celebrity Traitors season 2, as casting gets under way for another outing to Ardross Castle later this year.

After casting the likes of Celia Imrie and Stephen Fry for the first season, it is said that bosses are hoping "to tempt" Grant to join the second run.

"They know landing Hugh would be a huge coup but think he would be a brilliant addition," a TV insider claimed. "Bosses are determined not to get the same tired reality stars who sign up to every series going."

A BBC spokesperson said (via The Sun): "We aren’t commenting on speculation and details for The Celebrity Traitors series two will be announced in due course."

Radio Times has approached the BBC for additional comment.

Hugh Grant. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Hugh Grant is one of many names rumoured to have been approached for the second series, with famous faces from all corners of the entertainment world in the rumour mill.

Recently, Cheryl Tweedy was said to have been approached, with the 42-year-old thought to be taking "baby steps about returning" into the limelight.

"Bosses know she would be a huge draw," a source told The Sun at the time. "They think she would be brilliant at playing the game, especially as she is so straight talking."

Other celebrities speculated to be headed to the Scottish Highlands for filming are Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, Daisy May Cooper, Ruth Jones, Tom Hiddleston and Steve Pemberton, the latter of which is said to be "obsessed with the mechanics behind the programme".

Comparing the potential acquisition of Pemberton to the performance of a previous contestant in season 1, a source claimed: "It was a role filled last year by Jonathan Ross, who was a long-time devotee and became one of the programme’s 'big dogs'."

"As an award-winning actor who can transform himself from one character to another, Steve would be a similar figure and a formidable contestant for the players to contend with. That’s why the executives view him as a sought-after candidate."

The BBC are yet to confirm officially who will be joining the season 2 cast, but we can only hope it'll be soon!

The Celebrity Traitors will return later this year. Season 1 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

