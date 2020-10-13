And speaking after her exit, The Great British Bake Off contestant Sura admitted that she felt "mortified" about an incident in week one, when she accidentally dropped the cakes of her fellow contestant Dave.

"The worst moment overall for me was in the first episode, when I was swatting the fly from my technical and I knocked over Dave’s creation!" she said. "My heart dropped and I felt mortified and so upset for him, but he was so good about it."

That moment aside, Sura said she enjoyed her time inside the iconic tent, although she admitted to struggling in tonight's episode.

"In chocolate week it was so hot and I had layers on, and it was unbelievably warm in the tent. Everything was melting, my face, the chocolate – everything.

"You couldn’t do anything about it, you just had to get on with it. It just wasn’t my week, that’s the nature of Bake Off, it’s a blessing and a curse as you are only judged on each week, and not overall.

"But it was my time to go, and I was fine about it as I felt that I had done my best overall."

She added "I don’t think I will eat chocolate ever again!"

The episode saw the bakers attempt to wow the judges with an assortment of chocolatey challenges, starting with traybakes for the Signature before attempting a chocolate and nut Technical Challenge and finishing up with an elaborate white chocolate Showstopper round.

Paul told Sura on her exit from the tent, "You are a good baker.

"I am really sad to see Sura go," he told the cameras. "That is a classic case - you cannot have a weakness in your baking if you are going to win the GBBO, and unfortunately we found the weakness this week.’

While the result was bad news for Sura, there was better news for Mark Lutton – who was crowned the week’s Star Baker.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.