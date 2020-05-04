Gogglebox family respond to social distancing backlash

Gogglebox’s Malone family has addressed criticism from viewers which accuses the cast of breaching social distancing rules.

Broadcast regulator Ofcom registered 134 complaints earlier this week regarding the cast’s alleged rule-breaking.

Cast members Ellie and Izzie were reportedly mentioned the most in viewer complaints as the sister duo are continuing to film together despite living separately.

Although Ellie and Izzie have not responded to the criticism, The Malone family have become the first cast members to comment on the backlash.

Wrting on Twitter, the family said: “Just going to put this out there so we are all up to date, I know the social distancing rules too, I love my grandkids, I would never put them or anyone else’s health in danger. My daughter and her children live with us, so she can go to work as a nurse.”

The Malone family, which consists of Tom, Julie, Tom Jnr and Shaun, joined the show during series four in 2014.

Channel 4 also responded to the criticism on Friday 1st May, with the channel announcer telling viewers before the episode: “Just in case you’re worried, they are all keeping to the guidelines of social distancing.”

Various other members of the cast have adjusted their living arrangements to continue filming throughout the pandemic, including friends Lee and Jenny who are now quarantining together.

Gogglebox airs Fridays on Channel 4 at 9pm