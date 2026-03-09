Gemma Collins is returning to the I'm a Celebrity jungle and this time, she's on a mission of redemption.

Ad

The TOWIE legend first appeared on the ITV programme in 2014 and was arguably the most entertaining person to watch, but she quickly threw the towel in and became the first contestant to leave her season.

Collins had been vocal about her discomfort at jungle life, saying at the time: "I've got to go. Three days. I’ve just got to get out of here. You have to get me out of here. It’s making me feel panicked and stressed. It’s not normal."

She then continued: "I've got to get out of here. I cannot go another f***ing day in here. It’s not on. It’s absolutely ridiculous. I will never ever do a show like this ever. It’s put me off TV for life.

"I’m telling you now. It’s winding me up now. This is bull***t, man. I can’t handle it. Just get me out of here. I certainly won’t be coming back for more. That’s for sure. Ever, ever, ever, ever."

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by YouTube. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as YouTube may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow YouTube and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Why, then, is she returning?

Well, speaking to press including Radio Times, Gemma Collins reflected on reuniting with Craig Charles, who is also returning to camp after a decade, and admitted it was a complete redemption for her.

"We had a laugh and we did really get on well in the first series, the first time I was in there, but it was just so surreal," Collins said.

She added: "Nothing prepares you for what comes next. I mean, this was total redemption for me, and it's a lot tougher this time. It was so much tougher than before."

ITV has teased that this season will truly put the celebrities through their paces, more than ever before.

Ahead of the series launching next month, ITV said: "The trials are tougher than ever and the stakes couldn't be higher. With relentless twists and turns, the campmates will never know what’s coming next. They will be faced with challenges at every turn, quickly learning that with big decisions come even bigger consequences…"

Alongside Gemma Collins is a whole host of famous former campmates, including Adam Thomas, Ashley Roberts, Scarlett Moffatt, David Haye, Beverley Callard and Seann Walsh.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Instagram may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Instagram and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Additional returnees include Sir Mo Farah, Craig Charles, Sinitta, Jimmy Bullard and Harry Redknapp.

Who will win? Well, that'll be down to the public to decide. In a major format change, the public will now have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate 2026 legend.

After weeks of shocks, showdowns and survival, viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London!

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa returns this April on ITV.

Add I'm a Celebrity... South Africa to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.