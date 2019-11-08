The news was announced by Coughlan, who tweeted: "The News is Out! Derry Girls do Bake Off! Tune in on New Years Day to see if we burn down the tent."

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters as the celebrity bakers compete for the title of Star Baker, while later in the programme the London Community Gospel Choir will help see in the New Year.

Fancy taking part in Bake Off yourself? If you think you’re in with a shot, you can now apply for the next series — applications close on 5th January 2020.

Read our stellar guide with hints and tips from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how to nail your application.