Nowadays the duo are more often seen on the judging panel, so a return to the ice will be cause for excitement for many fans of the show.

And some viewers took to Twitter to express joy at the news of a new Torvill and Dean routine.

One user tweeted, "Literally living for a new Torvill and Dean routine next week. #DancingOnIce"

And another added, "Thank God! Chris & Jayne performing again next week! YAY!!!"

The pair famously won figure skating Gold at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics, receiving 12 perfect 6.0s and six 5.9s to become the highest scoring figure skaters of all time in a performance that was watched by over 24million people in the UK.

They originally hung up their skates in 1998, before being tempted back for Dancing on Ice in 2006 - and they have been involved with the show ever since, originally as mentors before later joining the judging panel.

They have frequently performed routines throughout their time on the show - including the famous Bolero routine that won them gold in 1984.