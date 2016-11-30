Yes, the constant onslaught of bugs, combined with the spinning of the windmill looks like it could make picking out numbered stars rather difficult.

Still, that was just a one-minute clip and contestants Sam Quek and Joel Dommett have seven more minutes in there to grab prizes – which is a blessing or a curse, depending on how you look at it...

Advertisement

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is tonight at 8:30pm on ITV