Could this I'm a Celebrity Bushtucker Trial be the one that finally beats the campers?
The Wicked Windmill features spinning, trivia - and lots and lots of bugs...
There have been stars galore on this year's I'm A Celebrity, with the brave and resourceful campers taking on all kinds of frightening and revolting Bushtucker Trials and picking up close to the maximum rewards on many.
But judging by this clip, tonight's Wicked Windmill might just be the one that proves too much...
Yes, the constant onslaught of bugs, combined with the spinning of the windmill looks like it could make picking out numbered stars rather difficult.
Still, that was just a one-minute clip and contestants Sam Quek and Joel Dommett have seven more minutes in there to grab prizes – which is a blessing or a curse, depending on how you look at it...
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is tonight at 8:30pm on ITV