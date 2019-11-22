When is Celebs Go Dating series 8 on TV?

An air date for series eight is yet to be announced, with filming only commencing recently – but it's expected to be broadcast on E4 towards the start of 2020. If recent series of the show are anything to go by, we'll be treated to a run of 20 episodes.

How does Celebs Go Dating work?

The show sees a group of famous faces head to “the agency” where they seek out the help of two Celebs Go Dating “dating agents” – life-coach Anna Williamson and matchmaker Paul C Brunson.

With help from the agency, each celebrity goes on to find a date amongst ordinary members of the public, as they aim to find 'The One'. The pair of experts are on hand to give advice on all things dating and relationships, while junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante Tom Read Wilson offers a shoulder to cry on.

The show is narrated by popular comedian Rob Beckett.

Which celebrities are taking part in series 8?

Six celebs have been announced for the series – including stars from Love Island (Amy Hart), Made in Chelsea (Olivia Bentley) and The Only Way is Essex (both Amy Childs and James Lock).

The remaining two participants are both former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here contestants and also both hail from the world of soaps – former Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer and ex EastEnders star Dean Gaffney.

Speaking of his aspirations for the show, Gaffney said, “I’m looking for that ‘Wellard’ kind of love, you know that unbreakable force. It’s hard to find someone that you can do nothing with, that’s what I want!”

Hart added, “I can’t wait to walk through those famous agency doors and find out who Anna and Paul have lined up for me! I haven’t been on a proper date in ages, so I’m excited - and nervous! - to see what happens.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Celebs Go Dating for years - so to join the agency really is a dream come true, and hopefully it’ll help me find The One!”

Last year saw the inclusion of celebrity couples for the first time - with Jermaine Pennant and his wife Alice Goodwin receiving couples therapy, as well as Charlotte Crosby and Joshua Ritchie. It's unclear if this segment will remain for series eight.

Who has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating?

The show has traditionally been absolutely stuffed with personalities from reality shows like Made In Chelsea and The Only Way Is Essex – in fact at least one TOWIE star has participated in every single series of the show, while last series there was as many as three of them.

TOWIE stars to have graced the agency include Gemma Collins and Joey Essex (who appeared on both series 1 and 2) while other famous faces to have passed through the doors include Lee Ryan from Blue, Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey and Diversity's Perri Kiely.

In amongst the reality stars there have been one or two more left-field choices as well – for example aristocrat and royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell (though even she was an I'm a Celeb veteran).