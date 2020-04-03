When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 with 12 famous faces who think they have what it takes to pass the SAS selection.

Advertisement

The famous faces will embark on a gruelling course, while being pushed to their limit by Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton, and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

Signed up to take part on the new series is TV personalities Katie Price and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; YouTuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.

So when does it start? Here’s everything you need to know…

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is the start date for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

A release date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for the 2020 series, but based on previous years we can make some educated guesses on when it’s likely to be.

The 2019 celebrity version aired on Sunday April 7th.

At present, the first episode isn’t in Channel 4’s TV schedule for April 5th, so we expect it to air later this month, if not later in May.

Similar to the 2019 series, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air every Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Each episode is an hour-long and will be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

What is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins about?

The 12 celebs will attempt to pass SAS Selection by embarking on the toughest test of their lives, facing a gruelling course in the challenging terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast.

The recruits will all live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

Advertisement

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 soon. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.