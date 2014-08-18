Famous, why?: Exotic dancer and regular VH1 reality stoodge

Bio: Parisian platinum blonde Angelique Morgan moved to Las Vegas in 2004 to make her fortune – and presumably made enough to stay in the States full time.

Frenchy started out in Sin City as an exotic dancer, before being picked up by Playboy TV and radio shock-jock Howard Stern. But it was VH1 who gave her reality TV wings with a appearances on series such as dating show Rock of Love, Charm School and I Love Money. You've seen them all, right?

More like this

Frenchy's been a vegetarian for the past 20 years, and tweets her support to a range of animal charities. Presumably that means she won't see eye to eye with ex-Gladiator David McIntosh, who this year made headlines for crashing a van filled with dead badgers into a bus stop (no, really).

We're sure they will both be frank and intelligent when discussing the thorny issue of badger culling, perhaps from the heated debating chamber that is the CBB hot tub...

Then... bikini-wearing self-promoter

Advertisement

Now... bikini-wearing TV chef?