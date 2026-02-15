It's been 22 years since America's Next Top Model first burst onto screens and became a mainstay in the world of reality, generating quotes and viral moments people still think of today.

And in 2026, Netflix is taking an unprecedented look behind the scenes of the smash hit that has produced 24 winners and inspired 30 international versions.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model will offer a closer look at the inner workings of the show, featuring interviews with Tyra Banks, Ken Mok, former judges Jay Manuel, J Alexander (aka Miss J) and Nigel Barker, and former contestants and winners.

But just how many of those winners are still in the public eye? Ahead of the documentary's launch, Radio Times has taken a closer look at each winner and their life since America's Next Top Model.

Inside America's Next Top Model: 15 years and 24 winners, but where are they now?

Adrianne Curry - Cycle 1, 2003

Adrianne Curry in 2003. Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Instagram: @adriannecurry

Adrianne Curry was the first ever winner of America's Next Top Model and went on to appear in The Surreal Life, where she met her now-former husband Christopher Knight, and they later starred in My Fair Brady alongside one another.

Throughout her modelling career, Curry was signed to Wilhelmina Models and modelled for US Weekly, People and Life & Style to name a few.

Curry has since left her modelling days behind her and now lives in Montana with her husband, Matthew Rhode. They moved to Arizona in 2015 before moving to Montana and tying the knot in 2018.

She was asked to take part in the documentary but declined, sharing in an Instagram post: "I don't trust people to not manipulate things I say for TV, so I decline everything. Also, the public is cult-like and cruel, so the last thing I want is a bunch of eyeballs on me."

Yoanna House - Cycle 2, 2004

Yoanna House in 2004. Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Instagram: @yomania

Yoanna House won the second season of America's Next Top Model and went on to sign with IMG Models and made her debut as a runway model at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in 2004.

Years later, House hosted reality series Queen Bees, which attempted to reform mean girls, though the series only ran for one season.

In recent years, she served as a judge and instructor on Miss Fashion Global: The Quest for the Crown.

Eva Pigford - Cycle 3, 2004

Eva Pigford in 2004. Hyungwon Ryoo/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Instagram: @evamarcille

Eva Sterling, née Pigford, rose to fame after winning the third season of America's Next Top Model, before going on to star in Tyler Perry's House of Payne, The Young and the Restless and more recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Her other acting credits include All the Queen's Men, Buried Alive and Everybody Hates Chris.

Over the course of her modelling career, Eva has modelled for the likes of Elle, Star Magazine, Samsung and DKNY to note just a few.

She has a large following on social media, with 5.3 million followers on Instagram, and is considered one of the most successful winners of the franchise.

Naima Mora - Cycle 4, 2005

Naima Mora in 2005. Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Instagram: @naimamora

Naima Mora won America's Next Top Model in 2005 and has done modelling for Elle Magazine, US Weekly and Teen People amongst many others.

In 2021, she starred in and co-wrote the one-woman play, The Amazing Adventures of a Woman in Need, which ran for one night off-Broadway.

In recent years she has returned to television and has starred in Diarra from Detroit and Vs Electronic Dance.

In 2025 Mora announced her directorial debut, Elizabeth Speaks, a documentary film that explores "the transformative powers of ancestral connection in a conversation between world renowned supermodel, Naima Mora and her revolutionary grandmother, political artist and force, Elizabeth Catlett".

Biggest cycle 4 drama

Though Mora was not on the receiving end of this moment, cycle 4 marked the season in which Tyra Banks yelled at Tiffany Richardson: "We were rooting for you, we were all rooting for you!"

The moment took place when Richardson was eliminated after giving up in a task that saw the models read a teleprompter filled with designer names that were deemed difficult to pronounce.

Reflecting on that moment in the documentary, Banks said: "I just wanted to change this woman's life. I felt like she could have been a supermodel with a capital S."

She added: "I saw her not believing in herself and giving up. Not just her giving up on this modelling competition, but deeper.'"

Nicole Linkletter - Cycle 5, 2005

Tyra Banks and Nicole Linkletter in 2005. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Instagram: @nlinkletter

Nicole Linkletter won the fifth America's Next Top Model cycle in 2005, which won her a contract with Ford Models and a $100,000 contract with Cover Girl.

She went on to appear in editorials for Elle, Marie Claire and Vanidades among others, as well as campaigns for Burberry, Christian Audigier and Forever 21.

Linkletter no longer appears to be modelling and leads a much more private life with her husband and two children.

Biggest cycle 5 drama

Though Lisa D'Amato went on to win cycle 17, she originally appeared on the fifth cycle and was known to be quite the wild child during her initial series run.

In one episode she wore an adult diaper and proceeded to urinate inside it as her fellow models watched on in shock.

In 2020, D'Amato claimed that she was told to tone down her behaviour, adding: "As I walked down the stairs I saw a bag of diapers. I decided to pee on the show. Because fair is fair.

"I knew I’d get eliminated but I also knew the contract was s**t and my attorney directed me to NOT win but be MEMORABLE. I did just that."

Danielle Evans - Cycle 6, 2006

Danielle Evans in 2006. Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Instagram: @danievans1

Danielle Evans won the series in 2006 and signed with Ford Models. She has featured in a number of editorials and campaigns, including for Elle, New York Post, Boston Globe, Tory Burch, Victoria's Secret and Nordstrom.

More than a decade on from her win, she launched Monrowe, a unisex hat company named after and inspired by her grandfather, jazz musician Monrowe Franklin.

Evans will feature in the Netflix documentary. She shared a behind-the-scenes image of her filming the docuseries on Instagram, capturing the post: "I told ya I'd let you know when I'm ready to talk..."

Biggest cycle 6 drama

In season 6, winner Danielle Evans was scorned by Banks for refusing to close the gap in her teeth, with Banks asking her: "Do you really think you can have a Cover Girl contract with the gap in your mouth?"

In recent years, Evans has spoken about the moment and explained that after much back and forth with Banks, they compromised on Evans getting the gap partially closed.

"I was not going to allow something that is physical on my face to stop me from getting out to make a better life for myself," she said. "Nothing or no one was going to stand in my way. And it wasn't about copping out, it was about understanding what really carries weight and holds value in my life – and teeth wasn't one of them."

CariDee English - Cycle 7, 2006

CariDee English in 2006. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Instagram: @carideeenglish

CariDee English won cycle 7 of America's Next Top Model, which landed her a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl Cosmetics, a modelling contract with Elite Models and an editorial and cover for Seventeen Magazine.

She then went on to accumulate a number of runway credits, including New York Fashion Week, L'Oréal Fashion Week in Toronto and Honduras Fashion Week.

CariDee also made a move into TV, having a cameo in One Tree Hill and a small role in Gossip Girl.

As of 2026, she still works as a model as well as a photographer.

Jaslene González - Cycle 8, 2007

Jaslene Gonzalez. Jason Kempin/FilmMagic

Instagram: @jaslenegonzalez

Jaslene González won the eighth cycle of America's Next Top Model and also was the first girl in the show's history to compete on more than one cycle and win.

Her prize included representation with Elite Model Management, a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics and a photoshoot and spread in Seventeen magazine.

After the show, González went on to model for the New York Post, Fashion Salon Seventeen and Time Out. She has also modelled on countless runways, including at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2009, the 2nd Annual Chicago Latino Fashion Week and the Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2009 for Project Runway and Jordi Scott.

González is also the founder of One Set with Jaslene, a training course for models.

Saleisha Stowers - Cycle 9, 2007

Saleisha Stowers in 2007. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Instagram: @salstowers

Saleisha Stowers won the ninth cycle on America's Next Top Model, but quickly made a move into acting, and is best known for her portrayal of Lani Price on Days of Our Lives.

Her other credits include All My Children, in which she appeared in over 40 episodes as Cassandra Foster, as well as Caged in 2016 and The Fosters in 2018.

In her modelling career, Stowers signed with Photogenics Model Management and has walked for Tibi in Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2008, Beach Bunny Swimwear and Lana Fuchs in Los Angeles Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2009.

In 2023, Stowers launched SS Body and Nutrition, a fitness and wellness business.

Whitney Thompson - Cycle 10, 2008

Whitney Thompson in 2008. Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

Instagram: @whitneyantm

Whitney Thompson won America's Next Top Model in 2008, with her prize including a contract with CoverGirl cosmetics and Elite Model Management, as well as a cover and spread in Seventeen magazine.

After winning the show, Thompson went on to appear on the cover of Jacksonville magazine, as well as Animal Fair magazine and Plus Model magazine. She is now married and has two children.

Thompson will feature in the Netflix documentary.

McKey Sullivan - Cycle 11, 2008

McKey Sullivan. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Instagram: @mmamckey

Brittany 'McKey' Alvey née Sullivan was the 11th cycle winner of America's Next Top Model. Her winning package included being on the cover of Seventeen magazine, a contract with CoverGirl cosmetics and a representation contract with Elite Model Management.

Some of her campaign work has included Vogue Knitting magazine, Marie Claire and Forever 21.

In 2005, Sullivan met her husband, Sam Alvey and the pair wed in 2013. They have six children together.

Teyona Anderson - Cycle 12, 2009

Teyona Anderson in 2009. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Teyona Anderson won cycle 12 of American's Next Top Model and found success in South Africa, having walked in Arise Cape Town Fashion Week and South Africa Fashion Week, according to People.

As of 2026, Anderson leads a much more private life and has one child.

Nicole Fox - Cycle 13, 2009

Nicole Fox won cycle 13 of America's Next Top Model, receiving a $100,000 contract with CoverGirl cosmetics, a representation contract with Wilhelmina Models and was featured on the cover of Seventeen.

Following her win, Nicole continued to model but also moved into acting and appeared in teen drama Ashley and soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Nowadays, Fox lives with her husband and son outside of the spotlight.

Krista White - Cycle 14, 2010

Krista White in 2010. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Instagram: @iamkristawhite

Krista White won the 14th cycle of America's Next Top Model, and had previously auditioned for the series 12 times before her season.

After winning the series, she received a contract with Wilhelmina Models and has featured in the likes of Seventeen, InStyle and Ebony.

Based on her social media presence, White isn't in the spotlight quite as much but did serve as fashion director of DLXVRSN magazine.

Biggest cycle 14 drama

This moment from cycle 14 involved Alexandra Underwood, who was quite literally swiped off stage during a runway.

During the swinging pendulum runway challenge, the models had to walk down a catwalk and avoid two swinging pendulums. While Alexandra managed to miss the swings here and there, she was then hit by one and knocked off the stage.

Ann Ward - Cycle 15, 2010

Ann Ward won America's Next Top Model in 2010 and went on to feature in various spreads and campaigns, including Beauty in Vogue, Vogue Italia and Velvet Magazine.

She has since stepped out of the modelling world and works as an illustrator and animator.

Britanni Kline - Cycle 16, 2011

Instagram: @official_brittkline

Brittani Klin won the 16th cycle of America's Next Top Model at just 19 years old. After winning the show, she appeared in Vogue Italia, Beauty in Vogue and has walked for Balenciaga and Prabal Gurung at New York Fashion Week.

In 2017, Kline retired from modelling and years later she graduated from Penn State University with a master's degree in professional studies.

Lisa D'Amato - Cycle 17, 2011

Lisa D'Amato in 2011. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Instagram: @lisa_damato

Lisa D'Amato first appeared on the fifth cycle of America's Next Top Model but was eliminated and went on to return for cycle 17 which was an All Stars edition of the series, which she subsequently won.

After the show, she signed with LA Models and LA Talent, and went on to star in campaigns for Black Chandelier, Clementyne and Swindle Magazine. She continued working in reality TV, appearing in Celebrity Rehab, Marriage Boot Camp and Shark Tank.

The model got married in 2012 and she and her husband have two children together.

D'Amato has been quite outspoken about her time on the show and had previously urged former contestants to speak out about their experiences.

"Plz plz be honest with yourself and everyone else when I say DON'T BE SCARED to truly tell how horrible it was in your interview," she said (via Entertainment Weekly). "Don't act tough. Be real. Don't be scared of the fandom. Don't be scared of Tyra or Ken Mok.

"Remember this is your life [too]! Fight for it! Do you know who is going to stand up for you if you don't? Do you know who is going to save your life if you don't?"

Sophie Sumner - Cycle 18, 2012

Sophie Sumner in 2012. Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Instagram: @sophiesumner8

Sophie Sumner is a fashion model and actress who rose to fame after winning cycle 18 of America's Next Top Model, becoming the show's first British winner.

After winning the show, Sumner made a move into the music space and released Aiming for You, though she continued to model and appeared on shoots for Vogue Italia and CoverGirl.

Sumner also acts, and has appeared in Killington, Cocktail and shorts Day One and Spicy Tuna.

Laura James - Cycle 19, 2012

Instagram: @lauraellenjames

Laura James rose to prominence after winning the 19th cycle of America's Next Top Model and following her win, she signed with LA Models and New York Model Management.

She moved into acting after her time on the show, and has starred in a number of movies and television shows including The Lost Day, The Young and the Restless and S.W.A.T.

James got married in 2022 and she and Jon-Michael Ecker have a daughter together.

Jourdan Miller - Cycle 20, 2013

Jourdan Miller. Lilly Lawrence/WireImage

Instagram: @lovejourdan

Jourdan Miller won the 20th cycle of America's Next Top Model and went on to appear on the cover of Cleo magazine and in an edition of August Man magazine.

She continues to model and according to her Instagram, she is an artist and creative director.

Keith Carlos - Cycle 21, 2014

Keith Carlos. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Instagram: @keithcarlos

Keith Carlos is a former NFL American football player who, after his retirement, auditioned for the 21st cycle of America's Next Top Model which he went on to win. He became the first male winner of the series.

Since then, he has gone on to appear in a number of TV shows including The Bold and the Beautiful, Like Family and The Young and the Restless.

Nyle DiMarco - Cycle 22, 2015

Nyle DiMarco. Tasia Wells/WireImage

Instagram: @nyledimarco

Nyle DiMarco won the 22nd cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2015 and his career took off. The following year, he took part in Dancing with the Stars and won alongside his professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd.

In 2025, DiMarco directed his first full-length movie, Deaf President Now!, a documentary centred on the 1988 protests at Gallaudet University. It received two Emmy Award nominations.

DiMarco has spoken about his time on the show, telling People in 2024: "It was challenging and exhilarating at the same time. I had to push myself out of my comfort zone and adapt to situations that I had never faced before."

India Gants - Cycle 23, 2016

India Gants. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Instagram: @indiagants

India Gants is a fashion model who won the 23rd cycle of America's Next Top Model in 2017, which landed her a contract with Major Model Management.

It doesn't appear that India is still a model but is now a golfer, something she documents on her social media channels.

Kyla Coleman - Cycle 24, 2018

Kyla Coleman. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Instagram: @kylasorad

Kyla Coleman won America's Next Top Model's 24th cycle, which marked the show's last season.

After the show, she signed with Photogenics LA and also signed with Elite Model Management in Paris, Milan, London and Barcelona. She has modelled for the likes of Urban Outfitters, Calvin Klein and Vogue Italia.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model is released on Monday 16 February on Netflix.

